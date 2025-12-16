John Cena’s retirement from WWE is a nostalgic shock to millennials: “He gave us closure and one last run”

It’s the end of an era as John Cena retires from wrestling. The star rose to fame wrestling for the WWE and is considered one of the best to ever do it. Now, fans are saying goodbye.

Cena’s in-ring career lasted from 2001 to 2025, and he holds the record as the 17-time professional wrestling world champion. Over the years, he became a fan-favorite and possibly the most memeable man in wrestling history.

Over the years, Cena has continued to wrestle despite his lucrative acting career. He’s currently starring in the DCU as Peacemaker, but that hasn’t slowed him down. His retirement tour just came to an end, and people — especially millennials — have a lot of feelings.

He kicked off his retirement tour by turning heel, which was an unexpected move for the lovable fighter. While that was one of the year’s biggest moments in wrestling, it ultimately didn’t work for Cena. Many agree his final outings with WWE were a mixed bag, but there was still fun to be had along the way.

Fans react to John Cena’s retirement

While not everyone loved Cena’s final match, which ended with him losing to Gunther, fans are still celebrating his iconic career. It was certainly emotional to see Cena enter the ring for the last time. Many fans have taken to social media to react to Cena’s final match and honor his time with WWE.

You can view some of the posts below.

One last time…

You know WWE created a moment when the real DiscussingFilm tweets about it https://t.co/MVAypzU8vb — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) December 14, 2025

“Beautiful man.”

JOHN CENA MAKING HIS FINAL ENTRANCE ABOUT CAMERAMAN STEW WAS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL MAN ❤️#ThankYouCena



pic.twitter.com/XOH4agFLJx — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 14, 2025

Truer words.

The GOAT.



There will never be another John Cena! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/8dT8jUQjma — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2025

Even Google had something to say.

Google acknowledges John Cena’s retirement. Even finishes on a blank screen. #ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/LSsbuHZMx0 — @WebGuyJames (@WebGuyJames) December 13, 2025

The GOAT.

A legend.

Once a legend, always a legend 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GqeH3sgGo0 — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) December 14, 2025

A “poetic” ending.

John Cena tapping out was the best move.



He was Superman for his entire top guy run.



But in the end, his body broke down.



He had nothing left to prove & give.



He didn’t give up, but he let go.



Poetic. pic.twitter.com/pFcsmMdBXL — Finesse (@ProWFinesse) December 14, 2025

What a career.

THANK YOU JOHN CENA ❤️🫡



🏆 17x World Champion

🏆 5x U.S. Champion

🏆 4x Tag Team Champion

🏆 2x Royal Rumble Winner

🏆 Intercontinental Champion



THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME 🐐 pic.twitter.com/3dPhvopjDd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2025

Thankful fans.

I keep thinking of that 6 year old me glued to the tv watching The Doctor Of Thuganomics. The countless tears from this moment & also we’ll never get to see him perform in a ring again, but I’m thankful. Thankful he gave us closure and one last run. #ThankYouCena ❤️🥹🐐@JohnCena pic.twitter.com/G4X73Qjy6Z — Martin J Valtierra (@MartinElGallo) December 15, 2025

Never change, John Cena!