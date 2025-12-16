John Cena’s retirement from WWE is a nostalgic shock to millennials: “He gave us closure and one last run”

It’s the end of an era as John Cena retires from wrestling. The star rose to fame wrestling for the WWE and is considered one of the best to ever do it. Now, fans are saying goodbye.
Cena’s in-ring career lasted from 2001 to 2025, and he holds the record as the 17-time professional wrestling world champion. Over the years, he became a fan-favorite and possibly the most memeable man in wrestling history.
Over the years, Cena has continued to wrestle despite his lucrative acting career. He’s currently starring in the DCU as Peacemaker, but that hasn’t slowed him down. His retirement tour just came to an end, and people — especially millennials — have a lot of feelings.
He kicked off his retirement tour by turning heel, which was an unexpected move for the lovable fighter. While that was one of the year’s biggest moments in wrestling, it ultimately didn’t work for Cena. Many agree his final outings with WWE were a mixed bag, but there was still fun to be had along the way.
Fans react to John Cena’s retirement
While not everyone loved Cena’s final match, which ended with him losing to Gunther, fans are still celebrating his iconic career. It was certainly emotional to see Cena enter the ring for the last time. Many fans have taken to social media to react to Cena’s final match and honor his time with WWE.
You can view some of the posts below.
One last time…
“Beautiful man.”
Truer words.
Even Google had something to say.
The GOAT.
A legend.
A “poetic” ending.
What a career.
Thankful fans.
Never change, John Cena!