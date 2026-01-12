“This would ruin my life”: A dog just beat Ethan Hawke and Alison Brie for a film award

It’s not an Oscar, but it may be the most unexpected acting win of awards season.

On Jan. 9, 2026, Indy the dog became the first animal to receive a major film acting award after taking home Best Performance in a Horror or Thriller at the 9th Annual Astra Film Awards.

The Nova Scotia Retriever won for his role in Good Boy, beating out human nominees including Ethan Hawke, Alison Brie, Sally Hawkins, Sophie Thatcher, and Alfie Williams.

Director Ben Leonberg appeared alongside Indy in a video expressing their gratitude for the award.

“This award and incredible group of nominees, reflects the freedom that horror gives performers. And in our case, trainers, to play, experiment, and to push the boundaries,” Leonberg said.

“To be recognized along with such amazing actors as Alison Brie, Ethan Hawke, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Hawkins, and Alfie Williams is incredible.”

Social media instantly began debating the controversial decision to honor an animal at a credible awards show. Although some lamented that their favorite actors got passed over for a dog, others said it’s just a bit of fun.

Those who suspected Indy’s award was simply a press grab, dismissed the issue altogether. “It’s the most press this random awards group has ever gotten,” wrote u/riegspsych325. “They knew what they were doing.”

Reddit reacts to Indy’s acceptance speech

Indy, the star of Good Boy, and the “goodest boy,” according to his owner, director Ben Leonberg, sat next to Leonberg in a video acceptance speech that circulated on social media. The clip was shared on r/fauxmoi on Jan. 10, 2026, the day after Indy accepted his acting award.

Indy the Dog wins Best Performance in a Horror or Thriller Feature at the 2026 Astra Film Awards. #IndyTheDogs #GoodBoyMovie #AstraAwards #AstraFilmAwards #TheAstras pic.twitter.com/wphRVCO08T — The Astra Awards (@TheAstraAwards) January 10, 2026

“Losing to a dog, no matter how cute, would actually ruin my life 🥰” replied u/Matryoshkuh.

Don’t get me wrong I love this dog so much but if I was a working actor and finally got nominated for an award and lost to a dog I’d prob k*ll myself — kait (@kaitarcher) January 10, 2026

u/Mrs_ouchi agreed, “Sorry but giving this to a dog and not Sally is… a bit insane.”

“For everyone upset by this, it’s just a bit of fun. Let us have fun. Let the dog get a trophy,” wrote u/im_just_called_lucy. “We live in a horrible time where, without these little joys and silly moments, we’d be crying all day at the sh*t state of the world.”

if ur mad at indy the dog winning that award you should touch grass — han ☆ misses parx (@powerlesshan) January 10, 2026

“It is genuinely disrespectful that a dog got awarded for a film with a gimmicky premise, over supporting the careers of young performers who both need and deserve that level of professional recognition,” u/LordChuggington argued.

There’s something sinister about the people that are being shady about Indy the Dog winning his award. pic.twitter.com/vWOeK3RT8b — 🔪🩸𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔡𝔥𝔬𝔲𝔰𝔢 𝔊𝔥𝔬𝔲𝔩 🗡🪽 (@KryptKeeper21) January 10, 2026

The Astra Awards, presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, aim to celebrate diversity in the entertainment industry. The organization uses rigorous criteria to honor the achievements of emerging and underrepresented voices in film and television. Indy the Dog is the first animal to win a major film acting award.

