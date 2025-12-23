“Money wouldn’t benefit him”: Videos of homeless ex–Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase goes viral—his mom and co-stars are weighing in

Videos showing Tylor Chase, a former Nickelodeon actor best known for his role as Martin Qwerly in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, living unhoused in Los Angeles have recently began to circulate across social media.

Featured Video

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide premiered in 2004 and aired for three seasons. Afterward, Chase was cast in a handful of roles but hadn’t worked as an actor since 2011.

In September, TikToker @lethallalli posted videos of Chase, currently living on the streets of Los Angeles. As the clips circulated, fans began to raise money for him on GoFundMe.

It wasn’t long before Chase’s mother stepped in to explain why public fundraising raised concerns for her, offering context about his mental health and why financial support without structure could do more harm than help.

Advertisement

Tylor Chase’s mother asked for the GoFundMe to be shut down

Shortly after the fundraiser went live, Chase’s mom contacted @lethallalli via DM. According to screenshots shared online, she asked that the GoFundMe be closed. She explained that Chase could not safely handle money on his own.

“Money would not benefit him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two,” she wrote. “He can’t manage money or his meds by himself.”

Advertisement

When @lethallalli asked whether the funds could be given to Chase’s mother instead, she agreed. At the same time, she offered more context about his condition. “If you’d like to meet me at the plaza one day, that would be fine,” she said.

She continued to describe her efforts to help him, writing, “I do try to keep clothes on hand for when he stops by here. I’ve tried to house him, but he chooses to do drugs. And with his mental illness, he needs 24 hour care.”

The TikToker shut down the GoFundMe after it raised $1,207. She later posted a series of update videos showing clothing and shoes she had purchased for Chase. She also helped him to get cleaned up, and caught the attention of some of his former castmates.

Former Nickelodeon child stars are having a rough one pic.twitter.com/qN95SrxOmJ — 𓅃 (@FalconryFinance) December 21, 2025

Advertisement

Costar Daniel Lee Curtis seeks help to get Chase back on his feet

Chase’s former castmates also acknowledged the situation. Daniel Lee Curtis, who played Cookie on Ned’s Declassified, publicly stepped in.

He reacted to a late September video of Chase getting cleaned up. “I love yall for gettin my bro fresh!” Curtis wrote. “When I’m back from Mexico 🇲🇽 Ima pull up!”

More recently, Curtis posted a longer video asking fans for help. In the caption, he wrote, “If anyone knows of a rehab or recovery facility willing to accept Tylor Chase on scholarship, please reach out.” He also said he was looking for advice on creating a trust. The funds, he explained, would only be released after Chase completed a program.

Advertisement

#danielcurtislee #nedsdeclassified #cookie #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Daniel Curtis Lee @danielcurtislee If anyone knows of a rehab or recovery facility willing to accept Tylor Chase on scholarship, please reach out. I’m also looking for guidance from a financial advisor on setting up a trust where funds are released only after successful completion of a program. We want to do this the right way—safe, structured, and supportive. Sending love to all the Ned’s fans who’ve reached out with kindness and support for him. It truly means a lot. ❤️ #tylorchase

In the video, Curtis told fans he had recently spoken with Chase. “I just got off of a call with him,” he said. He explained how difficult contact could be. “He’ll have a phone one day and then maybe not the next.”

Curtis also shared that Chase had FaceTimed with his father that day. “Just love is all we can really give people, sometime,” he said. While he respected Chase’s mother’s wishes about money, he still believed structured help could work. “I really believe we can get Tylor back on his feet,” Curtis said, adding that community support had meant a lot during the holidays.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.