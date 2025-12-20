Chris Evans will be in “Avengers: Doomsday” after all. Marvel fans have mixed feelings about it

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer was just released, but there’s a catch. Fans can only see the Marvel Cinematic Universe teaser ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite leaks, there is no official way to watch the new footage online.

However, the fans who have caught the trailer can confirm its biggest reveal… Chris Evans is officially coming back as Steve Rogers.

According to those who have already made it to the theatre for James Cameron’s third Avatar film, the Doomsday teaser is about a minute long and starts with someone parking a motorcycle outside a 1950s-style house. He folds away the Cap uniform, and that’s when Evans is officially revealed as Steve Rogers. The big surprise? He’s holding a baby.

Marvel Studios

The trailer cuts to black, and the screen reads, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.” The teaser ends with a countdown clock, noting the months, days, hours, minutes, and seconds until Avengers: Doomsday is released in theaters in one year. That’s right… Fans won’t officially get to see Doomsday until December 18, 2026.

Wait, how is Chris Evans returning to the MCU?

While many people suspected Evans would be returning to the MCU (even before the trailer leaked earlier this week), it’s exciting to finally get official confirmation.

Avengers: Endgame ended with Cap returning the Infinity Stones and choosing to stay in the past with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). He comes back to the present day at the end of the film as an old man and gives his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Marvel Studios

In the MCU projects since Endgame, no one truly knows where Steve is, but there are rumors that he’s been living on the moon.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Steve ties into the Doomsday story happening in the present day, especially if he has to go up against Doctor Doom, who shares a face with Cap’s pal, Tony Stark. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 that Robert Downey Jr. would be playing the iconic Marvel villain. Joe and Anthony Russo are returning to direct.

Marvel fans react to Chris Evans’ return

While it’s exciting to see the OG Cap on the big screen again, many fans are annoyed by Disney’s choice to keep the trailer exclusively in theaters. The Avatar films don’t exactly need help at the box office, and constraining the trailers is frustrating for many Marvel fans.

Meanwhile, some people think the return of Evans is unfair to Sam Wilson, who is now the MCU’s official Captain America. Considering the trailer says “Steve Rogers will return” instead of “Captain America will return,” it’s likely Sam will still be the Captain America of Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

There will be three more teasers over the next few weeks, all being released with Avatar: Fire and Ash. Here’s what people are saying about Cap’s return and the trailer release schedule…

There’s plenty of excitement.

OH WE WILL BE SEATED IN THEATERS😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sh16QJdshV — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) December 18, 2025

Cap is a staple, after all.

Chris Evans coming back in Doomsday is going to be a huge boost for the MCU.

pic.twitter.com/YKIgF7MLZA — Best Movie Moments 🍿 (@BestMovieMom) December 16, 2025

But some people refuse to be forced into Avatar…

Me watching the Avengers: Doomsday trailer that somebody filmed with their iPhone 10 because I ain’t watching Avatar: pic.twitter.com/s3g2BbwZ80 — Bradley Osborn ✝️🎃 (@the_Bradster007) December 11, 2025

…So they’re viewing the trailer like this.

How watching the leaked avengers doomsday trailer feels like pic.twitter.com/bno87pZB2q — Guy Fdm (@Fdmdarkshadow) December 15, 2025

There are still a lot of unanswered questions.

Seeing Evans back as Cap is huge! I wonder how they’ll address the timeline after Endgame. Maybe a Multiverse twist? — Glitchy 🪄 (@Glitchymagic) December 18, 2025

Are people over the MCU?

when the AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY trailer played there wasn’t a single clap in the entire sold out IMAX theater, just total silence. when the prologue for THE ODYSSEY played, everyone was audibly locked in, and cheered and clapped the second it ended. That’s the movies right there — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) December 19, 2025

Some folks aren’t excited about Evans’ return.

POV: you said you don’t want Steve Rogers to come back as Captain America in Doomsday pic.twitter.com/A8OVJPIIlL — The Green Kasey 🎃 (@RawbertBeef) December 15, 2025

The MCU already has a new Cap.

he’s one of the most empathetic heroes out there



no supersoldier serum, no blonde hair and no blue eyes, but he has one power: the hope that we can do better



just like superman with lex or like batman with gotham city



sam is captain america and nobody can tell me otherwise https://t.co/CdfSV1WrUz pic.twitter.com/Ct4a3bDkQZ — ♡ Reine | Sam Wilson’s Wife ♡ (@buckysbiwife) December 19, 2025

Is this move disrespectful?

It honestly feels disrespectful.



Steve got his happy ending. We have a Captain America. He doesn’t need to be the lead again. https://t.co/dF9tHgwfcp pic.twitter.com/gG6urVeyhg — The Green Kasey 🎃 (@RawbertBeef) December 15, 2025

In the words of Steve Rogers…

