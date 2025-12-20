Advertisement
Entertainment

Chris Evans will be in “Avengers: Doomsday” after all. Marvel fans have mixed feelings about it

What about Sam Wilson?

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
steve rogers is back captain america

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer was just released, but there’s a catch. Fans can only see the Marvel Cinematic Universe teaser ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite leaks, there is no official way to watch the new footage online.

Featured Video

However, the fans who have caught the trailer can confirm its biggest reveal… Chris Evans is officially coming back as Steve Rogers.

According to those who have already made it to the theatre for James Cameron’s third Avatar film, the Doomsday teaser is about a minute long and starts with someone parking a motorcycle outside a 1950s-style house. He folds away the Cap uniform, and that’s when Evans is officially revealed as Steve Rogers. The big surprise? He’s holding a baby.

In Body Image
Marvel Studios
Advertisement

The trailer cuts to black, and the screen reads, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.” The teaser ends with a countdown clock, noting the months, days, hours, minutes, and seconds until Avengers: Doomsday is released in theaters in one year. That’s right… Fans won’t officially get to see Doomsday until December 18, 2026.

Wait, how is Chris Evans returning to the MCU?

While many people suspected Evans would be returning to the MCU (even before the trailer leaked earlier this week), it’s exciting to finally get official confirmation.

Avengers: Endgame ended with Cap returning the Infinity Stones and choosing to stay in the past with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). He comes back to the present day at the end of the film as an old man and gives his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Advertisement
In Body Image
Marvel Studios

In the MCU projects since Endgame, no one truly knows where Steve is, but there are rumors that he’s been living on the moon.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Steve ties into the Doomsday story happening in the present day, especially if he has to go up against Doctor Doom, who shares a face with Cap’s pal, Tony Stark. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 that Robert Downey Jr. would be playing the iconic Marvel villain. Joe and Anthony Russo are returning to direct.

Marvel fans react to Chris Evans’ return

While it’s exciting to see the OG Cap on the big screen again, many fans are annoyed by Disney’s choice to keep the trailer exclusively in theaters. The Avatar films don’t exactly need help at the box office, and constraining the trailers is frustrating for many Marvel fans.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some people think the return of Evans is unfair to Sam Wilson, who is now the MCU’s official Captain America. Considering the trailer says “Steve Rogers will return” instead of “Captain America will return,” it’s likely Sam will still be the Captain America of Doomsday.

In Body Image
Marvel Studios

There will be three more teasers over the next few weeks, all being released with Avatar: Fire and Ash. Here’s what people are saying about Cap’s return and the trailer release schedule…

There’s plenty of excitement.

Advertisement

Cap is a staple, after all.

But some people refuse to be forced into Avatar

Advertisement

…So they’re viewing the trailer like this.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions.

Advertisement

Are people over the MCU?

Some folks aren’t excited about Evans’ return.

Advertisement

The MCU already has a new Cap.

Is this move disrespectful?

Advertisement

In the words of Steve Rogers…

In Body Image
@edwardistheman/X

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Avengers Chris Evans Marvel MCU Movies Robert Downey Jr. Trailers
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot