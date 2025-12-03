“Don’t watch on your phone”: The best TV settings to watch “Stranger Things,” according to the Duffer Brothers

The first four episodes of Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season are now streaming on Netflix. If you’re wondering if you should adjust your TV settings to get the best experience possible, you’ve got options.

Ross Duffer of the Duffer Brothers, who created Stranger Things, took to Instagram last week with a PSA about how to best watch the show.

“A little PSA before you watch tonight,” Duffer says in the video. “I want to make sure that your TVs are set up properly.”

Duffer goes on to explain that TVs are different and will ultimately have different displays. He first navigates viewers to settings, then picture mode settings, and then expert controls. He encourages fans to turn off all of the expert controls.

On his TV, this included dynamic contrast, super resolution, edge enhancer, and color filter. He called all of those extras “garbage.” You can view his video on Instagram here.

Fans try out Ross Duffer’s TV settings

Many people are taking Duffer’s PSA to heart. Others have some funny things to say in Duffer’s comments on Instagram.

“Listen when I tell you this man would’ve been a brilliant sales associate at Radio Shack (if he decided he didn’t want to create the best TV show on earth that is),” Randy Havens (Mr. Clarke on Stranger Things) commented.

“Wait, does this matter if I’m watching on my old Zenith Space Command?” comedian Jonah Ray joked.

When one fan asked if it mattered if they watched it on their phone, Duffer replied. “No, but don’t watch on your phone!!! iPads are great.”

Someone else asked about a laptop. “Laptop will be fine,” Duffer added.

Other people are having trouble finding the settings on their own TVs, but some people in the comments are coming to their rescue. If you want to alter your own settings, a quick Google search of your TV model should take you to the company’s FAQs, which should explain how to alter your settings.

You can watch one Stranger Things fan test out the settings change on TikTok:

“I didn’t even know that they had recommended settings. I just turn off all of the lights, make sure that my blackout curtains are closed, and turn on my Govee TV backlights & light bars,” one person commented.

“If I have to adjust my settings to watch anything, I am NOT watching it,” another added. This prompted some replies. “You don’t HAVE to, they just said it’ll make it better. You can still see everything just fine with your default,” someone replied.

When does Stranger Things return?

Volume 2 of Stranger Things releases on December 25th at 5 PM PT, and will include three more episodes. The Finale drops on December 31st at 5 PM PT. You can also watch the final episode in theaters. Tickets go on sale on December 2nd. Meanwhile, fans are eager to find out what will happen next.

I am SO not ready for the season 5 finale 🥲 #StrangerThings5 pic.twitter.com/1VI4JtTxYz — Stranger Things Archive (@TheSTarchive83) November 25, 2025

this is actually me to my friends before i watch the stranger things finale btw pic.twitter.com/O2uaL6gt5V — Sofi || st5 spoilers (@streeprafferty) November 18, 2025

Shawn Levy says the ‘STRANGER THINGS’ Season 5 finale is “10/10 perfect”



“The Duffers have stuck that landing. So 10 out of 10 perfect… And it is so deeply satisfying and moving. I have to say, it wrecked me”



(via: Collider) pic.twitter.com/RpM0YwJILd — ScreenTime (@screentime) November 13, 2025

