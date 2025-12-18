“Tweeting this out is wild”: Bebe Rexha crowdsources her baby daddy search to X

Singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha set the internet buzzing after she posted a blunt request on X: “find me a baby daddy.”

In the now-viral Dec. 17, 2025, post, Rexha laid out specific criteria for potential fathers, including height, income, and personality traits. She specified, “Someone who has a good personality. Good morals and is smart and driven.”

The post has since racked up over 1.4 million views, where plenty of fans, eligible or not, are volunteering for the gig.

Others took Rexha’s request a bit more seriously and are scratching their heads in response to the 36-year-old’s decision to crowdsource her baby daddy hunt.

Bebe Rexha lists her criteria for a baby daddy

“Rexhars. You have a mission,” Rexha wrote on X. “Find me a baby daddy.” She listed qualities relevant to the search and requested the internet send options.

“Looks: I’m ok with a 6 or 7 (personality is key for me)”

“Height: I don’t need someone tall just be taller than me. 5’8 and up”

“Job: must be successful and not a moocher. Must be richer than me or equal. (I don’t pay for men or do 50/50)”

“Someone who has a good personality. Good morals and is smart and driven.”

Is she joking, or dead serious?

This isn’t the first time Rexha expressed a desire for a man. On Nov. 10, 2025, the musician shared images of herself in a glamorous gown alone with the caption, “currently accepting applications for cuffing season.”

But it seems Rexha’s search for a romantic partner has escalated to baby daddy. And some fans say: why shouldn’t it?

“The f**k? Is this f**king real? Is there like Tinder for celebrities or something? Why the hell are you asking people on a bird app to help you?” asked @Eunchaelte.

“I got a few friends who in their late 30s/early 40s wanted kids so bad (their body, their choice), if they had the network they would’ve done this,” wrote u/jadelikethestone on r/fauxmoi.

Although Rexha’s post left many confused as to why she would task social media with finding the father of her child, the conversation on Reddit expanded to encompass current concerns about family and relationships.

Commenters eluded to an abysmally bleak dating scene and brought up the baffling contemporary decline of feminist values.

“Just one of those posts that makes you stop and say why would you even share this.”

“The fact that she’s turning to complete strangers on the world’s most notorious cesspool to find a romantic partner tells us everything we need to know.”

“It’s very strange for a woman to embrace traditional values/masculinity/whatever and then look for a “baby daddy” instead of a, ya know, actual husband. Lmao this tweet is wild.”

