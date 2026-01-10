Advertisement
Entertainment

Amy Poehler says men doing the bare minimum inspired her podcast

In honor of the podcast’s nomination for a Golden Globe.

Photo of Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
amy poehler good hang men 25 percent

In 2025, Amy Poehler launched her own podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler. But according to Poehler, the decision wasn’t driven by trend-chasing or personal branding — it was fueled by watching too many men succeed while putting in minimal effort.

Featured Video

“I’m truly giving 25%.”

In 2025, Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation alum Amy Poehler launched her own podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler. Last March, she had her Parks and Rec co-star Rashida Jones on the pod and explained why she decided to create the show in the first place. Hint: it has to do with the mediocrity of men.

In Body Image
Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube
Advertisement

“Like one of the reasons why I want to do this podcast as I’ve watched so many men do the bare minimum,” Poehler explained to her friend. When asked if this was Poehler’s bare minimum, she replied, “I’m truly giving 25%. Which is for most people 75%.”

Good Hang was recently among the first shows to be nominated for the new Best Podcast category at the Golden Globes.

Amy Poehler on why she started her podcast: ‘Like one of the reasons why I want to do this podcast as I’ve watched so many men do the bare minimum’
byu/mcfw31 inpopculturechat

Poehler’s guests have included huge names such as Tina Fey, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, Michelle Obama, Aubrey Plaza, Regina Hall, Mariska Hargitay, Ariana Grande, and more.

Advertisement

Fans react to Amy Poehler’s comments about podcasting

While the above clip is nearly a year old, it just resurfaced on the r/popculturechat subreddit, and it has a lot of people talking.

First, a little more context:

Comment
byu/mcfw31 from discussion
inpopculturechat
Advertisement

The energy we should all strive for…

Comment
byu/mcfw31 from discussion
inpopculturechat

Bring it to your boss!

Comment
byu/mcfw31 from discussion
inpopculturechat
Advertisement

We’re always rooting for Amy.

Comment
byu/mcfw31 from discussion
inpopculturechat

Many are mentioning the Smartless podcast, which is co-hosted by Poehler’s ex-husband, Will Arnett.

Comment
byu/mcfw31 from discussion
inpopculturechat
Advertisement

Was it meant to be a direct call-out?

Comment
byu/mcfw31 from discussion
inpopculturechat

Literally same.

Comment
byu/mcfw31 from discussion
inpopculturechat
Advertisement

The moms are on board.

Comment
byu/mcfw31 from discussion
inpopculturechat

Exactly.

Comment
byu/mcfw31 from discussion
inpopculturechat
Advertisement

Keep it coming.

Comment
byu/mcfw31 from discussion
inpopculturechat

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Amy Poehler Men Podcasts
First published:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Jamie Jirak
 
The Daily Dot