Amy Poehler says men doing the bare minimum inspired her podcast

In 2025, Amy Poehler launched her own podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler. But according to Poehler, the decision wasn’t driven by trend-chasing or personal branding — it was fueled by watching too many men succeed while putting in minimal effort.

“I’m truly giving 25%.”

In 2025, Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation alum Amy Poehler launched her own podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler. Last March, she had her Parks and Rec co-star Rashida Jones on the pod and explained why she decided to create the show in the first place. Hint: it has to do with the mediocrity of men.

“Like one of the reasons why I want to do this podcast as I’ve watched so many men do the bare minimum,” Poehler explained to her friend. When asked if this was Poehler’s bare minimum, she replied, “I’m truly giving 25%. Which is for most people 75%.”

Good Hang was recently among the first shows to be nominated for the new Best Podcast category at the Golden Globes.

Poehler’s guests have included huge names such as Tina Fey, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, Michelle Obama, Aubrey Plaza, Regina Hall, Mariska Hargitay, Ariana Grande, and more.

While the above clip is nearly a year old, it just resurfaced on the r/popculturechat subreddit, and it has a lot of people talking.

First, a little more context:

The energy we should all strive for…

Bring it to your boss!

We’re always rooting for Amy.

Many are mentioning the Smartless podcast, which is co-hosted by Poehler’s ex-husband, Will Arnett.

Was it meant to be a direct call-out?

Literally same.

The moms are on board.

Exactly.

Keep it coming.

