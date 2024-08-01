A dapper America First fashion streamer who once called Hitler fan Nick Fuentes a “great friend” and “inspiration” was arrested on Wednesday morning at his home by the FBI on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

And according to the FBI Special Agent who wrote his arrest warrant, he was identified by his distinctive duds.



Tristan Sartor, from Ruffs Dale, Pennsylvania, was charged with criminally entering a restricted building and knowingly trying to “impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business” at the U.S. Capitol.

“I was arrested by the FBI in relation to January 6th yesterday morning at my home. I am currently out of jail. Meeting with legal counsel today. Hopefully more to come,” Sartor, who goes by T.R. Sartor on social media, posted on X on Thursday.

I was arrested by the FBI in relation to January 6th yesterday morning at my home. I am currently out of jail. Meeting with legal counsel today.



Hopefully more to come. — T.R. Sartor (@DripChud) August 1, 2024

A 13-page arrest warrant filed by the FBI on Tuesday explained how the bureau’s agents managed to identify him.

The FBI opened an investigation into Sartor after seeing videos of him moving as part of a group of men flying “America First” flags from the Washington Monument to the National Mall, then into the Capitol.

“Sartor was observed wearing a blue suit, black overcoat, a brown tie, dark brown sunglasses, brown gloves, a red hat with the inscribed words ‘Make America Great Again,’ and brown and gray boots. The black overcoat had a gold lapel pinned above the left breast,” the arrest warrant, which is full of shots of Sartor, explained.

It was that gold flower lapel pin, as well as the dark brown pair of sunglasses and a pair of brown boots Sartor wore on Jan. 6, which the FBI used to track Sartor across footage of him in D.C., through to the Capitol building, and online across his social media accounts.

One Instagram account, @cocktails_and_cocktails, which later changed its name to tr_sartor, shows Sartor wearing the gold flower lapel pin and sunglasses.

“Another fantastic Edwardian outfit featuring the terrifically underrated and comfortable yet stylish plus-fours, complimented by a red tartan hacking jacket and waistcoat. The countryside elegance of the Edwardian and Victorian era is often tragically overlooked, with the majority of fashion focus being in the industrialized urban areas of the time,” Sartor captioned the post.

The FBI’s arrest warrant notes that Sartor entered the building and was caught on camera conferring with a group of people “holding flags associated with the America First movement.”

Sarto’s social media presence is littered with his connections to the movement, led by white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

An Instagram post from Sartor’s Order of Social Antiquity account in 2022 shows Sartor pictured with Fuentes, and another post from his personal account advertises 25% off for “AFPAC fits” at Sartor’s website TRsartorial.com, where he sells two-piece suits for $125, and $1,600 elephant skin loafers. Another post advertised an appearance by GOP political operative Roger Stone on Sartor’s Cozy and Rumble channel where Stone, another far-right fashionista, mixed a “Nixonian Martini.”

“I’ll never forget the first time I met Nick, I was walking around Orlando the day before AFPAC and introduced myself as ‘that superchatter that always talked about suits,’” Sartor captioned the post with the picture of himself with Fuentes. “Nick has always been a great friend and one of the inspirations for me to make content. God bless you, the OSA is rooting for you buddy!”

Sartor streamed on Fuentes’ streaming platform Cozy.tv, promising “Vintage Style [and] Vintage Values.”

After tracking Sartor down based on his social media profiles, the FBI special agent explained in his arrest warrant that they interviewed four unnamed witnesses who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. All four of them identified Sartor, with Witness 2 calling Sartor “Tristan” and noting that he was a clothing designer, while Witness 4 identified him by his name, as well as his online handle “TR Sartor.”

Sartor didn’t immediately respond to questions about who might have identified him and his thoughts on his arrest. But over on his Cozy channel, posters quickly signaled their support for him.

“Pray the rosary for Tristian. He has been arrested in relation to January 6,” commented Dagmeister on the channel’s live chat.

“GIVE T.R. YOUR ENERGY!” added ProtestantGroyper. “PRAY FOR THIS MAN!”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.