Sticker Mule launches Truth Social ad campaign after massive backlash to pro-Trump missives

Print-on-demand company Sticker Mule is on Truth Social following big social media backlash to pro-Donald Trump statements it put out after the assassination attempt against the former president on July 13.

The company sent an email signed by the company’s co-founder Anthony Constantino to all its customers after the assassination attempt saying that “the hate for Trump and his supporters has gone too far,” claiming that people are “terrified to admit they support Trump.”

Sticker Mule put out similar statements on July 13 on its X and Instagram account which garnered thousands of interactions, with many people angry about the company for pushing a pro-Trump agenda out to their ostensibly apolitical customer base.

“I signed up for Sticker Mule alerts to get your company’s deals and promos. You just used your company’s access to me to send a condescending personal political message. I didn’t want to know your political views, but you just forced them on me, uninvited. Goodbye SM,” commented one customer on X at the time.

“They emailed every single person who has ever trusted their company to purchase something from them and said this,” added one TikToker. “That is just the dumbest decision I have ever seen in my entire life. Like so, so short sighted.”

But the company’s message went over much better on another platform—Trump’s own Truth Social, where the company made an account and posted their first Truth on July 18, a few days after the initial backlash.

“I’m speaking up to stop this insane political hate,” Constantino wrote in the Truth Social post. “Awesome people, all over the world, love Trump. It benefits everyone, and especially the left, if we help more people realize that.”

“About time you got on here, Anthony! That took way too long! 😆 Good to see ya! Welcome to Truth Social. This is the best platform ever and the community loves supporting small American businesses,” replied @rebekahjpolder.

“I am not terrified to support Trump. I am loud and proud. Always have been,” added @CrankyAmerican. “If someone doesn’t like it that’s their issue. They take it up with me directly and suddenly it becomes their problem. Just not the problem they anticipated.”

Since making the initial post, Sticker Mule expanded their presence on the platform, asking followers if it should advertise on Truth Social and sharing abuse it says it received after sharing their pro-Trump message, though without doxing anyone on their correspondences as it did on X.

And since putting out the call, it started advertising on Truth, selling a 10-custom sticker passage for a buck over an orange background with the tagline “Stick to Truth.”

Unrecorded

Neither Constantino nor Truth Social immediately responded to questions about how much their ad spend was. Constantino didn’t answer questions about how business has been since the public pro-Trump turn either, though he posted on Linkedin on Sunday praising the “many awesome people who wrote me to say THANK YOU for speaking up on behalf of President Trump’s many supporters.”

