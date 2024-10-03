Facebook is filling up with posts from people in Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Alabama who are claiming that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as well as other state agencies and the Red Cross, are confiscating emergency donations and preventing them from being delivered to those in need after Hurricane Helene hit the region.

“This is probably a unpopular opinion. Being apart of donations for a long time now, please *be cautious* when donating to FEMA, TEMA & Red Cross,” posted one person whose profile says they live in Tennessee. “They are the go-to for donations for a lot of people, but they also keep money, & they keep donations. They do not give donations to everyone in the same areas that you think you are donating to. They will give out X amount and keep the other donations for the ‘next’ disaster.”

TEMA is Tennessee’s state-level emergency management agency.

That sentiment was echoed by many other people on Facebook on Thursday. One man who runs an auto shop in central Kentucky talked about his plan to bring a trailer down to deliver aid to somewhere in North Carolina or Eastern Tennessee.

“We are NOT dropping any donations with FEMA or TEMA and or Red Cross!” he wrote. “I have been hearing they confiscate these items and stash them or destroy them. Unless they approve of the specific items. 😡 We are working with private churches, charities, and private small airports with private helicopters on scene delivering these items directly to where it’s needed! ❤️”

“We will be getting as close to the danger zone as possible but still with 2 things in mind,” the Kentucky man added. “Safety of us and other drivers. (Looting and violence is real in times of turmoil). Also staying out of the way of rescue operations and recovery operations. (They don’t need us in the way).”

Another man in Eastern Tennessee reported that he’d been hearing similar stories.

“I’m hearing multiple confirmed stories(some first hand) of folks being turned around by FEMA with trailers full of supplies and manpower. We have helped to reroute some of them but in most cases that means much additional time, effort, and money,” he wrote in a post on Thursday. “I’m absolutely disgusted that I have to share this but it’s necessary. IF anyone is planning to haul supplies to our brothers and sisters East of us, please make sure you have a contact with a church or shelter willing to accept the donations.”

A Red Cross spokesperson told Al.com that they weren’t confiscating supplies.

“Like most disaster agencies, we don’t encourage or accept in-kind donations of physical items because they divert resources away from our mission,” communications manager David Rauch, said. “It takes time and money to store, sort, clean, and distribute donated items. Our partners, who are better equipped with these resources, are taking the lead in setting up and distributing donated goods, and this may require relocating items to a better-suited place. If you or someone you know would like more information on where to locate these items in affected communities, please call 211.”

One man who lives in Kentucky backed up the Red Cross’ statement, while still criticizing the other agencies.

“I can’t speak for FEMA cause they are on my bad list… Don’t know much about TN Emergency Management either,” he wrote. “But as a Red Cross Board Member, I can say that our disaster teams are on the ground in numerous affected areas helping those in need. Unfortunately in these types of disaster situations, we do not have a way to store/secure/distribute donated items. Our teams bring in emergency supplies as well as help with monetary aid, shelters, and food. Thank you all, who are helping to collect items and get these folks things and help needed, that FEMA is failing to do!”

None of the people who posted on Facebook immediately responded to questions asking for more information about the reports of confiscating or destroying aid. In the aftermath of one of the deadliest storms in America, social media has been swarming with rumors about inflated death tolls and lack of support from the federal government.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, FEMA denied confiscating supplies in any state impacted by Helene, but didn’t go into detail about how they handle donations.

