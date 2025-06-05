People slammed “Xbox husband” for wheeling console and TV into labor ward. His wife clapped back

A pregnant woman shared a video of her husband showing up to the delivery room with an Xbox, and now she has to defend him from haters on TikTok, as if a new mother has nothing better to do.

Maria’s TikTok post from May 21 went viral with 5.8 million views and nearly 10 thousand comments. The video showed Christopher, her husband and the father-to-be, arriving with boxes of supplies for his wife and new baby along with an Xbox gaming console.

People commenting on the video assumed he intended to game instead of participate in the birth. Appalled, TikTokers lashed out with hateful words. When Maria responded to the onslaught of criticism directed at her husband, she said he’d brought the Xbox so the couple could watch movies.

As the conversation evolved, commenters went from shaming Maria’s husband and her marriage to shaming each other for jumping to conclusions. Christopher’s reasons for bringing the Xbox to the delivery room aside, it became overwhelmingly clear that people on social media are quick to assume men are failing their partners or otherwise acting out of selfishness.

“Y’all are mad he packed and tried? Can a man do anything right?” commented @workitimperfect.

TikTok was too quick to judge

“Oh she’s raising this kid by herself in this relationship,” replied @dot_the_dog07.

“My ex husband brought his Playstation to both of my births… my heart breaks for you… I know how this one ends…” commented @cheyguy99.

@morgan.dolinski shared an especially merciless comment. “Thankful my husband was insanely supportive and by my side my entire labor… and not gaming or doing anything else for that matter.” Damn.

Maria follows up to defend her husband

In a follow-up post from May 23, 2025, Maria explained that her loving husband was supporting his wife and child by showing up “super prepared.” Yes, he overpacked, but the gaming console was on the supplies list so that the family could relax and watch movies together.

“This video is proof we should never assume what is going on. The man brought baby clothes and hygiene stuff for his wife. This is what a present father looks like! We love to see it,” commented @jaycedenoa.

Looks like the thread learned its lesson. Next time maybe try and keep up with @sedusafruit.

“Me when I was in labor and played Apex Legends through my contractions.”

