“Absolute best proposal video you’ll ever watch”: Woman plans an engagement for her best friend—it’s actually her own

A woman tricked into thinking she was helping to plan an elaborate proposal for her friend was shocked when it was her own man who got down on one knee.

Featured Video

Tiffany, sister of the clueless bride-to-be, revealed the elaborate plot for Richard to propose to Ali in a TikTok video that went viral with 5.9 million views.

Tiffany, Richard, and their friends Samatha and Austin convinced Ali she was planning Austin’s proposal to Samantha, when in fact, the whole crew was planning Richard’s proposal to Ali the whole time. When Ali finally realized what was happening, Richard was already down on one knee with all their friends cheering them on.

Advertisement

The complex scheme resonated with TikTok users who felt the love among the friends and between the newly engaged couple. People following along on social media appreciated how hard the friends worked to make sure Ali and Richard shared a truly special moment that one commenter pointed out is “literally the plot of a rom-com.”

How the proposal prank went down

Tiffany shared a recap of the inner workings of the prank a day after Ali and Richard’s engagement on October 20, 2025. Tiffany introduced herself and explained, “I’m your sister, and I made you think you were planning your best friend’s proposal.”

Ali’s best friend, Samantha, was in on it and pretending not to know that Ali was planning her engagement with her partner, Austin. She laughed that Ali was, “so fucking clueless… and the best part is that she thinks I’m so fucking clueless.”

Advertisement

The video included clips of the emotional proposal, showing just how surprised and filled with joy Ali was to accept Richard’s proposal. Richard led a perplexed Ali down the aisle of a venue while their friends watched. As Richard got down on one knee and she finally put the pieces together, her friends shouted, “It’s you, bitch! It’s been you the whole time bitch.”

And there’s one last twist—Samatha and Austin, the couple Ali thought she was planning the proposal for, are actually already married. The newlyweds revealed that they’d eloped a month earlier after Ali said “yes” to Richard, and the best friends showed off their rings together.

In the post’s caption, Tiffany wrote, “The absolute best proposal video you’ll ever watch. I still can’t believe we were able to pull this off for my sister 🥹.”

Advertisement

“Literally the plot of a romcom…”

Social media users were captivated by the friends’ fun-loving prank.

“I think Samantha and her man are such green flags. like he seemed so happy to be part of the plan for her friend. This whole friend group is top tier.”

Advertisement

“This is so romantic it’s literally the plot of a romcom omg!! 😭”

“Oh to be loved by so many people. You RICH rich, girl.”

Advertisement

“I had to meet so many characters, but it paid off.”

Tiffany Klein did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.