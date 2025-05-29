“Fire and ice” theory states that Gen Z sees Millennials as failures. Millennials fight back: “It’s not that easy anymore”

The generational wars between Gen Z and Millennials are in full effect.

Featured Video

Chinez, @officialchinez, shared thoughts on “why Gen Z sees Millennials as ‘failures’” in a post from May 27. The TikTocker explained that Zoomers are critical of Millennials because they feel the older generation has failed to accumulate the wealth and power that young people assume comes with age.

According to Chinez, Gen Z feels that Millennials who work in entertainment, content creation, and social media should have achieved higher positions in society as they enter their mid to late 30s.

Chinez regularly shares spirituality content on TikTok and says the reason for the intergenerational misunderstanding is written in the stars.

Advertisement

The post has nearly 20 thousand views and plenty of comments from Millennials who defended themselves against the brutal Zoomer POV. They criticized Gen Z for lacking originality and empathy, and for having unrealistic expectations.

Many Millennial replies express that they’re exhausted by other generations’ nonstop scrutiny. But the overarching sentiment among the older generation was that Gen Z’s in for a rude awakening.

“Gen Z is in for such a rude awakening, considering they are set to inherit even less of the pie than Millennials are,” commented @plantfrienddownthestreet.

Advertisement

“Millennials are the Pluto in Scorpio generation.”

In her video, Chinez pointed out, “Millennials are the Pluto in Scorpio generation.” She said that humans reincarnate into specific generations to complete their own mission and claimed that it is Millennials’ destiny “to end up in creative, spiritual, fluid spaces.”

She urged the two generations to work together and compared their vast differences to fire and ice—“a powerful, dynamic, world-shifting combination.”

Advertisement

What happens when Gen Z gets older?

Many Millennials commented that Gen Z is too young to get it. The conversation centered around Gen Z’s failure to understand what Millennials are up against—and that soon enough, they’ll experience the same struggles.

“It’s funny they can see it as failure till they realize most Millennials worked so hard to have scraps and nothing after going to college and pushing for decades now to not have promises met,” commented @legendoftheprophet.

Advertisement

“Let’s check back in 10—15 years and see what positions Gen Z holds. Having this expectation on us is weird. We are all in this struggle together. Gen Z can barely get a job interview, how are they expecting senior positions? For them to just be handed to them. Lol,” said @spam62941.

A lone Zoomer in the comments agreed. @bxbyface.31 shared, “As an older Gen Z (25), the younger ones have no idea what’s coming to them, the older ones already know. They believe once they hit 26+, life comes with a house and a family, but it’s not that easy anymore.”

Advertisement

“Let’s be the generation we needed.”

TikToker @pempemnt supported Chinez’s fire and ice sentiment and urged the generations to help one another.

“We should all try to help the young people in our life… let’s be the generation we needed,” they commented.

Advertisement

However, I can’t not report on these premium roasts and insights.

“I also expected to be more successful and powerful at 32 but here we are,” commented @arghximaxpirate.

Advertisement

“Zoomers are just repackaged Boomers,” said @ohdarling_nikki.

“Who cares what Gen Z thinks?” commented @denisadqgkx.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.