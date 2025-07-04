Fantasy wedding lineups are TikTok’s latest obsession, and they’re equal parts hilarious and unhinged

TikTok creators are walking us through completely over-the-top fantasy wedding lineups.

The hilarious new trend has TikTok users describing run-of-shows for cinematic wedding lineups in detailed pre-enactments worthy of the most iconic bridezillas. Traditionally, a wedding lineup refers to the order in which the bride, groom, family members, and wedding party members enter the ceremony—officiant, groom, best man, and so on. The wedding line-up trend turns the volume all the way up as creators visualize distinguished guests like the Pope walking down the aisle amid acrobatics and special effects.

The joke contributes to an ongoing conversation about the excesses of an out-of-control wedding industry. The dramatic lineups are comedy gold for critics of the inauthenticity and extravagance of performative contemporary wedding culture. The lineups are so funny, even brides planning to opt out of the big wedding joked in the comments that they’re rethinking their nuptials.

“As a 2026 bride who was gonna elope: you have me thinking.”

“Doors slam open 💒”

@_taylorroche’s June 24 wedding lineup has 3.2 million views. The TikTok user included himself as a bridesmaid, along with the Pope, Cynthia Erivo, and Addison Rae—all walking down the aisle to “Soulja Boy.”

“Finally a realistic one.”

Wedding planner put the party in wedding party

@broookemackenzie shared a June 26 wedding lineup with nearly 800 thousand views. The lineup was stacked with party monsters—a maid of honor with huge pupils, a best man vaping his way down the aisle, and a groomsman-dealer hyphenate. The vision included a flower girl, “handing out baggies.”

“Do you do funerals?”

“Bridesmaid 2 (still getting dragged out by her hair)”

@anoushka.sm’s high drama-themed wedding lineup racked up nearly 700,000 views since June 26. Bridesmaid 2 was dragged out by her hair. There was a shootout between law enforcement and the bridesmaids. The bride moonwalked, why not?

“My fiancé asked why I’m laughing like a seal having a stroke so thanks for that.”

