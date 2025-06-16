Everyone suddenly wants to drink matcha out of a Weck jar

Weck jars are having a moment on TikTok where influencers are using them to enhance the aesthetic of already aesthetic drinks. The flexy German canning jar comes with a glass lid, rubber gasket, and metal clamps that create a vacuum seal, enabling the container to preserve food for years. The glasses are sold in various sizes and shapes and are also commonly used for general food storage or as drinking glasses.

Recent content featuring Weck jars ranges from drink recipes to reviews and hauls of the many versions of the glass. TikTok creators have shared that they’re drinking matcha lattes, complex cold brew concoctions, and smoothies from the jar.

One creator claimed she is, “constantly making a new beverage just to be able to drink out of this.” And over 100 commenters gushed over the “adorable” Weck jars featured in a post set to a sweet love song from @matchagirlie1:

“Omg I need more Weck jars now 🥺.”

There’s just so much Weck content, and commenters are “obsessed” for some reason. Haters and confused TikTokers are asking why.

What are weck jars and why is TikTok obsessed with them?

@hehesamgirl shared her confusion re: Weck jar hype in a June 12 post that went viral with 381 thousand views. She asked why she needed a Weck jar, “when I can drink out of this big ass Mason jar?” The comments section echoed the creator’s social media fueled consumerism fatigue.

“We aren’t all drinking out of Weck jars. Hope this helps. 😎.”

“If chubby Weck jars have no haters, I’m dead”

@cupofteanuh’s April 16 post has 1.3 million views and 87 thousand likes. They shared, “Since no one else will say it, I will: The extra chubby Weck jars look like food containers. Why are we paying $20 when we can just use food containers?”

The creator stuck a straw into a regular plastic container and served it to someone in a video cut to Mozart’s Requiem along with the caption, “If chubby Weck jars have no haters, I’m dead.”

Weck jars are the new culture war frontier

Turns out there are many #weckjars haters. These commenters found the idea of purchasing new, imported glass jars in the name of sustainability counterintuitive. They said the cup’s engineering is too fussy for daily use and pointed out that the “chubby” Weck at the center of the aesthetic won’t fit in car cupholders.

“These cups piss me offffffff. I hate them and why does it take 30 seconds to put all the tlayers on, we have progressed past this as a society 😭.”

“This jar is so influencer capitalism core and ridiculous cause you could literally just collect sauce jars for the same purpose and the lid doesn’t come with fifteen different pieces that you have to puzzle together AND it’s environmentally friendly instead of buying NEW JARS? When we throw them out constantly.”

“I’m lost just get a water bottle,” commented @sillygoosedisorder.

If you still can’t decide “Weck” or “Not,” the Classico spaghetti jar is another contender.

“Ball 32oz and Atlas 24oz (the old Classico spaghetti jars that fit regular mouth lids) are both elite water glasses.”

