Women are “visiting the boy aquarium” to look for dates. What does it mean?

Women on TikTok refer to ice hockey arenas as the “boy aquarium” because it’s where they go to observe “real men” thriving in one of their natural habitats, safely enclosed behind glass.

Featured Video

Some of the earliest uses of “boy aquarium” on TikTok date to Spring 2025. Early clips with captions like, “So we’re calling this the boy aquarium now?” show men playing hockey as a woman taps on the glass like a misbehaved child admiring aquatic life in a fish tank.

Now that hockey season is in full swing, it seems everybody’s talking about visiting the boy aquarium.

Advertisement

The term has inspired content about “feeding the animals” with hockey pucks. Women tapping on glass at hockey arenas joke, “I hope they didn’t get startled.”

Even men hearing about the trend seem to like it. Hockey players and fans are basking in extra attention and the affection that inspired the viral term.

Girl’s night at the boy aquarium

In a clip from Nov. 7, 2025, @voiceofatrueheart shared that a visit to the boy aquarium can cure a case of the winter blues.

Advertisement

The clip’s onscreen text read, “‘You look happier,’” along with the response, “Thanks, I went to the boy aquarium. The TikTok creator wrote, “Girls night with the besties = hockey night (AKA boy aquarium). Better than therapy 😌.”

Feeding the fish

In a clip from Oct. 30, 2025, @aupuck “feeds the fish” at the boy aquarium. She tosses hockey pucks out to players practicing on the ice.

Advertisement

Commenters were amused by the interaction. one said, “Look at them all just waiting patiently for their nibbles.”

“How does one get the job of boy aquarium feeder? I would like to apply.”

Advertisement

“one came right by the bucket! almost took your hand off!!!”

Men are catching on, and they don’t hate it

In a clip from Dec. 11, 2025, @patrickmazuca announced, “Hello. I would like all the men to know that I have recently discovered that women are calling going to a hockey game: ‘Visiting the boy aquarium.’” He laughed and remarked. “It’s so good.”

Advertisement

“One of the Sharks goalies, Askarov, has ‘do not tap the glass’ on his helmet, and i love i.t”

“Hockey = boy aquarium. Football = boy terrarium. Baseball = boy dog park. Rodeo = boy zoo.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.