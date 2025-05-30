“Topanga hair” is TikTok’s latest beauty fixation. Here’s how to get it

The ’90s are so back, and so is Topanga Lawrence’s hair. TikTok users are flocking to salons and TikTok’s FYP asking for a voluminous, layered blowout inspired by the Boy Meets World icon. “Topanga Hair” combines soft layers with maximum volume and movement, styled in an over-exaggerated blowout. The nostalgic look is both a vibe and a statement.

“Girls don’t want boys—they want Topanga’s hair from Boy Meets World“

The Boy Meets World star famously chopped her own long hair on camera to prove a point to her boyfriend. “You think that what gives me confidence is my face and hair?” she asked, before taking scissors to a length of her hair in front of a gasping live audience. According to Danielle Fishel, the actress who made Topanga an icon, the haircut was her idea. Decades later, the internet still wants her hair.

Along with nostalgic clips from the show, TikTokers are sharing how they’ve achieved the look.

@.betssss shook out her locks over the text, “ALWAYS the girl who asks for the Topanga haircut.”

This short bobbed version of “Topanga hair” has over 800 thousand likes on TikTok

“Showing this to my hair stylist OMG girl,” commented @kikiprivatexo.

A commenter argued that this “The Rachel”—from “Friends.” Others compared the cut to Goldie Hawn’s famous layered look. Whatever, we’re all 90s queens here.

It’s ’90s nostalgia, but it’s also just great hair

It’s undeniable. @brittneymaee gushed over “Topanga ‘The Hair’ Lawrence” in a post with 10 thousand likes.

“The hair was always hairing,” she said. “The way if anybody would have ever talked shit to me, I would have just flipped my hair? Girl, bye. You wish you had this volume.”

“That is one hair care routing I’d drop my money on if she ever shared what she uses,” commented @titaniumjessie.

How to get “Topanga hair”:

Once you’ve got a haircut with long face-framing layers emphasizing volume and movement, it’s all about the ’90s blowout. Here’s a step-by-step:

Start with clean, towel-dried hair. Work volumizing mousse or spray into the roots of damp hair. Blow dry with a round brush. Lift hair at the roots to add volume and use the brush to curl the ends of hair inward for bounce. Pro tip: blow drying upside down can enhance lift (and put less strain on your biceps if you’re arms aren’t strong enough) Use hot rollers to add even more volume and defined curls. Finish with texturizing spray for body and lightweight hairspray to hold the look in place.

“Topanga hair was everything,” commented @randomchristianqu.

