Gen Z’s latest chaotic TikTok trend ends in a mouthful of toilet paper

There’s a new prank on TikTok. People are tricking friends and loved ones into playing a game that ends with toilet paper shoved in their mouth.

Here’s how the toilet paper prank works: The prankster begins with a length of toilet paper long enough to be folded over several times before it is a small enough square to be shoved in the victim’s mouth. They direct the person being pranked to imitate the sounds they make with the toilet paper up against their mouth. The sounds are coughs, little melodies, or babbling—anything really. The paper is folded over after each round until finally, the prankster pops the small square of toilet paper into their victim’s mouth as they begin to parrot the final sound.

It’s kind of funny? Kind of weird and kind of rude?

TikTokers are shoving toilet paper in their partners’ mouths for clout

TikTok couple @griffinandspencer tried the toilet paper prank. Commenters feared for Griffin’s safety after Spencer got got.

“Spencer was ready to FIGHT,” commented @alexander.of.macedon.

“Ugh oh Griffin is in trouble,” said @zzjjll101.

Mom seemed genuinely mad after she was fooled by the toilet paper prank

And why shouldn’t she be? How do zoomers come up with this stuff?

@serectof_lena’s June 2 toilet paper prank has 7.5 million views.

@g.g4348 pointed out, “She knows she can’t do anything worse since u is on camera 😭🙏🙏🙏.”

“THE SIDE EYEEEEE,” replied @108ksas.

“She probably tired of ur pranks 😭😂,” commented @onedirection4ever14.

But these creators’ boyfriends played along with the toilet paper prank

@princessempanada pranked her boyfriend in a post that racked up almost 10 million views since May 29. ‘I knew it was coming,’ he laughed, after his girlfriend shoved toilet paper in his mouth.

“He’s so sweet he was still like let me humor her 😭😭,” commented @jdarnell.05.

“Him talking with toilet paper in his mouth is sending me 😭😭😭,” said @quenngeedorahh.

@evenangell pranked her boyfriend in a June 2 post captioned “LMAO.” The cute couple got nearly 27 thousand views.

“Y’all so cute,” commented @jannahtichxwd.

