“Bullying disguised as a trend”: Creators push back on mean-spirited “flipping camera” prank

TikTok creators are speaking out against the “flipping camera” trend.

The viral “flipping camera” trend sparked a new conversation on TikTok, with creators sharing their disturbed reactions to the videos and calling out camera flippers for bullying.

What is the “flipping camera” trend?

The trend works like this: a group of kids asks someone—often a socially excluded or unsuspecting classmate—to record them. Just before handing over the phone, the group secretly flips the camera, capturing a close-up of the person’s face instead.

They then post the clip online, leaving millions of viewers to mock the confused or unprepared child who had no idea they were the target. The camera flippers post the clip of their confused, exposed, and vulnerable faces so millions of social media users can make fun of them for not looking “camera-ready.”

While some say it’s just a trend, many adults and young creators are condemning the videos as blatant bullying, prompting victims and witnesses to speak out about the emotional fallout.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right.”

After she was targeted by the trend, TikTok creator Nevaeh (@nevaermind) became one of the most visible targets after schoolmates used the prank on her. On Nov. 12, 2025, she posted a reaction video showing her heartbreak alongside text reading, “Please don’t do this. I’ve been nothing but kind to you. What did I do to deserve this? I’ve shown you nothing but good.”

The video went viral with 9.3 million views. In response to sympathetic commenters’ vindictive replies, Nevaeh shared a wise reminder: “My most popular video isn’t an excuse to bully anyone. 🤦🏾‍♀️ Hating on them is making YOU the bully.”

Viewers praised her maturity. “The fact she’s defending the people who made fun of her shows you what kind of person she is,” one commenter wrote.

How are TikTokers reacting to the bullying trend?

A zillennial TikTok creator reprimanded camera-flipping bullies in a video titled “Where are your parents?” that’s racked up 5.3 million views. In the clip shared on Nov. 11, 2025, Kal McRaven (@funkyfrogbait) said, “I hate all of you,” and assured perpetrators, “Not one of you little [expletive] will see the gates of heaven.”

McRaven said she can’t imagine enduring the social pressure kids face growing up right now. She pointed out, “…back when I was a kid, if someone bullied you, you at least didn’t have to worry about millions of people seeing it.”

The post has over 3 thousand comments. Commenters echoed her concern. “It genuinely sucks being a teenager in this era,” one viewer said. Others expressed rage over videos featuring older people or unhoused individuals being targeted. “I will bury you with my own hands, bro, I—” one commenter threatened in frustration.

Adult witnesses share their emotional reactions

Adults who discovered the trend recently are also posting emotional reactions. TikToker Nini (@its.jusninii) shared a tearful video with the caption, “Me after seeing the flipping camera trend and realizing how cruel you little kids are.” Her post gathered 18.5 million views.

Empathetic social media users chimed in to express disapproval for bullying disguised as a “trend.”

“I’m regretting looking up the flipping the camera trend. My heart can’t take it.”

“It genuinely sucks being a teenager in this era 💔.”

“They flip the camera and it’s somebody’s grandma or a homeless person. I will bury you with my own hands bro I—”

“Bullying is so mean and ugly. What a horrible trend.”

“Like whooo raised yallllll !?!??”

