Women are posting their divorce glow-ups on TikTok as part of the “the divorce effect” trend

The divorce effect is sparking hope for people who think it’ll never get better.

Women are sharing evidence of “the divorce effect” in TikTok videos set to a section of Don McLean’s “American Pie.” The videos start with images of women stuck in unhappy marriages, or recently divorced and distraught.

By the time the chorus kicks in, the women transform into better, more authentic versions of themselves as the passage of time allows for healing and growth.

The divorce effect is the “best gift he ever gave me”

TikTok user @melissagcampbell’s dramatic divorce effect video racked up over 28 million views since it was shared on Dec. 28, 2025. The video includes clips showing her singing, dancing, and enjoying nature as a single woman. According to another clip from the creator’s account, she recently celebrated the 3-year anniversary of her divorce.

“Just freedom”

TikToker @becoming.cheryl’s divorce glow up went viral with over 10 million views. The video from Dec. 25. 2025 tracked the creator’s healing and transformation thanks to the divorce effect. One commenter suggested, “OMG the post-divorce glow up NEEDS to be studied!!” @becoming.cheryl replied, “😉 No lab coat required, just freedom.”

“The divorce effect is real”

Meanwhile, TikTok user @journaljunkies shared images of herself laughing and reveling in self-expression post-divorce. “The divorce effect is real,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “It might have been the hardest year, but I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

The trend is resonating with TikTokers

Early responses to the trend show that the “divorce effect” is a powerful shared experience among people who have survived devastating breakups. The celebratory videos resonate with anyone who’s ever forgotten that endings are just beginnings.

Divorce effect videos are resonating with women on social media, with many social media users supporting each other in the comments.

“I will watch every single one of these I see and I’m so proud of each woman in each of them! Get it queen! I was one of these women 12 years ago.”

“Welcome to the other side.”

“The way the LIGHT came back into your eyes 😭😭 get it momma 💅”

“I honestly believe that when a woman can put all her energy into herself and not a spouse then she blooms.🌹”

