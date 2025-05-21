The All-American Rejects are playing millennial house parties this summer

The All-American Rejects, the 2000s pop-rock icons behind hits like “Move Along,” are back—this time with a DIY twist. Since April, they’ve been crashing local gigs and showing up at fan-organized house shows as part of what they’re calling the “House Party” Tour. Fans can apply to host the band in their hometowns, turning intimate backyards and garages into viral concert venues. People are stoked, and others are impressed with the innovative marketing strategy.

A video of their April house party appearance shared on TikTok on April 27 has 2.7 million views:

“I thought this kind thing only happens in Disney movies,” commented @bigstrez.

How to sign up:

To host the pop-punk band at your place, you’ll have to click on the link in their Instagram bio. Subscribe to their texts to know what cities the All-American Rejects House Party Tour is going to hit next.

A strategy that taps into nostalgia and virality

In a post with nearly 4 million views and 57 thousand likes on X, All-American Rejects fan @gaby_goldberg gushed over the band’s marketing strategy. She applauded the leveraging of nostalgia and direct to fans approach as effective marketing. “They’re doing this exactly right,” she said.

“The All-American Rejects are going on a “House Party” Tour, where you can sign up at the link in their Instagram to have them play at a house party in your city. The combination of 1) leaning into nostalgia and 2) going direct to fans makes for one of the best marketing strategies I’ve seen in a while.”

“The amount of virality from UGC that they’ll get will probably be more eyeballs than a stadium tour,” commented @BrandonJacoby.

Okay, boo to this comment, but @RandyTreibel could have a point, “It’s not a marketing strategy if nobody listens to your music anymore, they know they realistically can’t profitably book shows in a lot of places.”

Either way, based on the overwhelming engagement the tour is getting on social media, The All-American Rejects could be performing for a lot of fans this summer.

Millennials are HYPED

Hype is all the way up, especially for millennials who loved the band when All-American Rejects tracks were at the top of the charts in the 2000s.

“We’re so back,” commented @vitaminwater. “Are we bringing back Millennial house party culture?!” said @jstarr000. “For some reason I think it’s the moms screaming… I’m very sure of it,” said @91xoxogossipgirl.

“Would’ve been sick to watch this but I am not downloading TikTok lol,” @ commented in response to a post on X that linked the viral TikTok of the band’s first house party appearance in April.

Spoken like an elder millennial. Hope they can make it to a show IRL.

