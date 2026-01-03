“Divorce speedrun”: Comically terrible marriage advice turns manosphere “coach” into a laughingstock

An alleged marriage advice thread that reads like 50 Shades of Grey fanfiction became a whole joke among the non-divorced on X. Earlier this month, one user screengrabbed the steps to “make her wet for you again” in a post that had commenters smelling the incel through their devices.

Please don’t fall into the trap of thinking your weird sexual fantasies work anywhere outside your head.

Marriage advice for those who crave divorce

this is genuinely the worst advice i have ever read in my entire life. this guy is 100% a virgin pic.twitter.com/gmUOmU1tjY — taoki (@justalexoki) November 11, 2025

On Nov. 10, 2025, @justalexoki apparently came upon and just had to share a thread by one of those manosphere dating and relationship “coaches” who claim that the key to love is treating women like dirt. They could just write smut, but instead they have to spread their misogynist wank fantasies and make the world a worse place.

The following summarized steps promoted by @Getinwithgame to “reclaim your throne” if you and your wife are going through a “dry spell” are terrible and should not be read by anyone.

Neglect your wife for a week while spend all your time at the gym and with your guy friends: “Let her see texts from ‘buddies’ blowing up your phone.” Suddenly start acting like the horniest horndog who ever horned, then act like you’re cheating on her: “‘Met a girl who couldn’t stop staring. Reminded me how lucky you are.’” Go full Christian Grey. If that doesn’t work, try domestic violence: “If she’s not obedient and following your rules, she gets spanks as punishment.”

The full details in that thread only get worse.

Why would anyone post that?

Advice like this has become increasingly common online, corresponding with the rise of sexist, hyper-masculine “manosphere” content. It’s a big draw, but widely ineffective when applied in real life. The vast majority of women will not like it if you treat them like garbage.

An article in the French paper Le Monde outlined a few real-world cases of men taking manosphere advice to heart, only to end up alone. One potential reason that steps like the ones above don’t work is that they’re not meant to. Men like wannabe Christian Grey here sell courses promising lonely dudes the dream of easy sex without intimacy.

Social media platforms don’t help.

“For the platforms, it’s not about stemming the phenomenon, since openly misogynistic content is very profitable: It provokes reactions, engages users and allows content creators and networks to capitalize on a malaise, by selling courses to learn how to seduce people, invest in cryptocurrency or build muscle,” explained co-director of the Institute of Gender in Geopolitics Alice Apostoly.

“Someone who has never hit the gym”

If that extremely divorce-coded thread got you down, the comments mocking it might help. Under either user’s post, the vast majority of those responding panned the “advice” without mercy.

“Divorce speedrun any %,” said @FeatheredNaga.

“Also someone who has never hit the gym if they think you will have visible gym progress after just 1-3 weeks,” @o_lalonde pointed out.

“The best way to have sex with your wife is to start smelling like another man’s cologne during what could reasonably be construed as a mental breakdown,” wrote @BethMatuga.

“As she drives you to the ER for the hot oil burns on your chest, whisper: ‘You look hotter than the chicken nuggets I was deep-fat frying for you,’” joked @oodja.

