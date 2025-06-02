Fans say Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” bracelets started blinking again after she reclaimed her masters

On Friday, May 30, Swift shared that she had finally reclaimed ownership of her first six albums. While fans celebrated the milestone, several took to TikTok claiming that their LED wristbands from the Eras Tour began lighting up unexpectedly. Videos across the platform showed the bracelets blinking in different colors.

Featured Video

One user filmed their bracelet pulsing with colorful lights, her caption reading, “Mother truly is a Mastermind.” The text overlay on the video says, “Soo, did everyone else’s Eras Tour bracelets start blinking again today?”

More people posted videos with lit-up Eras Tour bracelets. Some claimed their bracelets were buried in bags or drawers when they started blinking unexpectedly. Swifties speculated wildly, connecting dots with the dedication only a seasoned fan base could muster. The theory that the bracelets acted as some sort of Bat signal gained traction quickly.

Advertisement

Eras Tour bracelet theory debunked? Sort of

At first, fans were thrilled. The idea that Swift had somehow remotely triggered the wristbands added to her reputation for hidden messages and Easter eggs. Some viewers speculated that the bracelets might have been part of a secret message from the singer herself.

However, one TikToker, @millennial.mia, stepped in with a reality check. In a TikTok video, she explained that many fans kept their wristbands active by reinserting the plastic tab that prevents battery drainage. According to her, it’s likely these same fans simply removed the tab after the masters announcement, making the bracelets light up again. It is science, not Taylor Swift magic.

Advertisement

@millennial.mia/TikTok

Because of this, not everyone bought into the viral glow-up. Commenters across multiple videos pointed out the likelihood of staged reactions. Others argued it didn’t matter whether the lights were real or not. The excitement of Swift’s masters announcement was enough to spark a little fan-led fantasy.

Swifties still embrace the glow

Although Taylor Swift hasn’t addressed the bracelet theory, the moment still resonated deeply with fans. After years of watching her battle for her creative rights, seeing her finally reclaim them felt like a major victory. And for some, the flashing bracelets were the perfect symbol of that win, even if they were manually triggered.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.







