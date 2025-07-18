“If ur mad get well soon”: SZA shares her own tweet from 2024 to prove she doesn’t have beef with Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and SZA’s incoherent “beef” is showing why you should stay inside and don’t post.

A misunderstanding between the two rappers led to a spat that prompted SZA to reshare a post from 2024, “I don’t have beef with a single soul. If ur mad get well soon.”

In a July 15 post shared on X, Minaj reiterated that SZA’s former manager, Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson, bullied her on Twitter.

An hour later, when SZA wrote, “Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose,” Minaj seemingly assumed the younger musician was firing shots.

Minaj confronted SZA in a post with 18.9 million views, “Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog.”

However, just five minutes later, SZA responded, “I don’t give a f*** bout none of that weird shit you popping.”

SZA remains demure as ever

As Minaj continued to whip up hateful replies on X, SZA took an increasingly unbothered stance, culminating in a repost meant to prove she had no beef with Minaj.

SZA shared a tweet from 2024 via Instagram story in which the artist claimed, “I don’t have beef with a single soul. If ur mad get well soon.”

Here are some more of SZA’s drama-free responses to the recent feud with Minaj:

“I get bullied by millions online every day then step my ass out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME FUCKING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!”

SZA, who is currently on tour with Kendrick Lamar, posted, “Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!“

Social media reacts to the one-sided beef

SZA fans are clutching pearls. Minaj fans are dragging SZA. Others can’t figure out what the issue is.

SZA stan u/Joker-Dyke commented, “People that have beef with SZA is like stomping on a beautiful flower garden for no reason.”

@nonickinoclout replied to a SZA-bashing post from Minaj with a grotesque botox gif and the comment, “SZA once a year.” @hardtingz asked, “What’s the issue suh?”

