The “soulmated so hard” TikTok trend is beautiful and devastating

TikTok’s latest viral trend is putting a tear in everyone’s eye. Using the catchphrase “soulmated so hard,” users are sharing moving tributes to pets and loved ones who’ve passed on, as well as celebrating love. Set to the wistful soundtrack of DeVotchKa’s “The Winner Is…,” these videos center on gratitude and aim to celebrate the ephemeral nature of life. Some are joyful, others are devastating, but all capture the bittersweet beauty of love and grief. There’s not a dry eye in the comments section.

Many commented that the trend is “destroying” them. “All I do on this app is cry!” is another popular response.

What is the “soulmated so hard” TikTok trend?

Many TikTokers are using the trend to grieve lost pets. A popular format includes the text “Soulmated so hard I ask you for a sign you made it home…” over a pet photo. The second slide says, “and you did” over a photo of a rainbow that offered comfort and hope to the grieving pet parent.

@kxo.kim’s post about her sweet chihuahu Brucer from May 14, 2025, has 3.4 million views and 1.1 million likes. She soulmated with her pup so hard, when she asked for a sign after he passed, a rainbow fell right over the home key on her keyboard.

“I fear this would absolutely heal me and shatter me at the same time,” commented @anakinskywalkersleftnut.

@daniellelamm’s soulmated post followed a similar template. Her sign came in the form of a double rainbow that arched right over her home.

@taylor_mckaylee replied, “It’s a good thing I’m close to lash fill day 😭😭.”

Grieving through viral videos

On May 15 @katiebugging shared an emotional post titled “Miss u more than anything mama.”

She wrote, “This trend makes me so sad but idk anything that has resonated more than it. Miss you forever mama, please please come back to me in the next life.”

The photos she shared included the text, “Soulmated so hard I hope she comes back as my daughter so I can love her how she loved me.”

People were touched by the incredibly moving sentiment, and commented that she shares a beautiful physical resemblance with her mother.

“What a beautiful thing to say! The both of you share the same radiance! May she rest in peace, and I’m sorry for your loss. Sending you lots of love,” commented @geniegio.

“I’m crying!” replied @regina.ayres, “This is the sweetest compliment a mother can receive.”

“Soulmated so hard” her cat brought her a flower

@aalishelise shared that her “soulcat” brought her a flower. The video’s caption read, “Soulmated so hard this is my cat gifting me a camellia from the garden.”

“The fact this cat realised a flower would be appreciated more than a hunting prize is so crazy,” commented @mimim.uta.

