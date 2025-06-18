The Sarti Spritz is Europe’s popular hot pink summer drink: “I literally am begging them to bring it to the US”

It’s a Sarti Spritz summer for Europeans, and those of us across the pond can only look wistfully from afar. There’s a new pink drink TikTok is obsessed with—that Americans can’t have.

Sarti Spritz goes viral

People on TikTok are saying that Sarti Rosa is the perfect ingredient for the official spritz of summer, but the pink Sicilian liquor isn’t widely available in the US yet.

Like longtime favorites Aperol and Campari, the viral pink liquor is mixed with prosecco and sparkling soda water to make a refreshing summer spritz. TikTok creators travelling in Europe are showing off cocktails made with Sarti, and Americans in the comments are coveting it.

“Trust me, this will be the new spritz of the summer,” wrote @awakenedbyadventure before adding, “(in Florence, Italy).”

“‘Did you hear’—Me having a Sarti Spritz at 11am at a castle in Europe,” read a post from @natgilliss.

“We don’t have this here yet”

Eli Rollo, @elirollo, heard about the liquor from her best friend in London and shared the tip in a post from June 13. “It’s this Italian liqueur and it’s fucking pink and it’s called Sarti.” She explained that she spent two months looking for a seller who’d ship her a bottle.

Ultimately, she found someone who’d ship the $35 bottle for an additional $35 in shipping fees. Rollo tagged Campari Official in the video that racked up 686 thousand views.

The TikToker shared a follow-up post on June 14 to announce, “Campari pulled through for us girls.”

Rollo wrote, “Enjoying my Aperol spritz (happily) before my Sarti arrives & I have a hot pink spritz.”

Commenters on TikTok replied with excitement, saying, “I literally am begging them to bring it to the US.”

“The excitement I felt when I saw there was a new spritz AND it was pink,” said another.

A third wrote, “I saw someone else’s video today of them in Europe drinking it and immediately thought of you lol I need to try it asap!”

What to drink while you wait

If you’re waiting on slow shipping or otherwise can’t get your hands on a bottle of Sarti, you have options.

The aperitif liquor features Sicilian blood oranges, passion fruit, and mango. Rollo called it “a sweeter Aperol Spritz.”

Consider subbing the liquor for Lillet Rosé, which has a similar fruity flavor, like red berries, orange blossom, and grapefruit. Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato is another option. The floral, fruity liquor has hints of hibiscus and orange blossom, so it’s sweeter than Campari and closer to Sarti. And it’s—kind of—pink.

