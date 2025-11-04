“UNRELEASE THIS”: Kidz Bop covered Sabrina Carpenter’s most suggestive track and the internet is begging them to stop

TikTok users are spiraling after discovering that Kidz Bop has released a sanitized cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Tears,” a track widely known for its sexual undertones.

Fans initially assumed the audio circulating was AI-generated satire, but, nope! It’s real! The children’s music franchise reworked the lyrics to remove adult themes and had the song performed by singing kids.

The result is a strangely neutered, overly sweet version that listeners say crosses from “harmless edit” into “deeply cursed.”

Now, TikTok creators are sharing clips of their confused reactions to the devastatingly saccharine rendition of the track.

Not every song needs a Kidz Bop version

@richi_luvv shared clips of himself reacting in horror to the Kidz Bop version of Carpenter’s “Tears” on Nov. 3, 2025. The video went viral with over 2 million views.

“Out of every Sabrina song they chose TEARS??”

“I can understand changing a song to get rid of swears but when a song is so blatantly associated with sum like that…😭”

TikTok can’t figure out how Kidz Bop edited that lyric

TikTok creators and dad duo @thevonbks shared utter disbelief in reaction to Kidz Bop’s version of Tears. @thevonbks wrote, “Kidz Bop has really outdone themselves!” Commenters tried to get to the bottom of how the lyric “I get wet at the thought of you” was edited for children.

“I’ve listened to this 300 times, and I can’t understand what they are saying during the ‘I get wet’ lyric,” wrote @robynk16. @juliajsoto replied, “I hear ‘I just smile at the thought of you.’” But another commenter said, “I heard ‘I get drunk at the thought of you.’”

Not all songs need to be kids’ songs

@notowenleonard, “the Sabrina Carpenter guy,” shared a clip of himself listening to the Kidz Bop rendition of “Tears” on XXX.

He wrote, “THIS IS NOT OK.” Commenters shared gifs of Carpenter crying in response to the cover and asserted that not all songs need to be made into songs for kids.

“Listening to this made tears run down to my thighs.”

“This Kidz Bop version is not ok it’s scary not all songs should be kids songs😭.”

