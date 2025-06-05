People are losing it over the $225 Louis Vuitton chocolate purse fridge disaster

A TikTok video showing a woman accidentally breaking her roommate’s $225 Louis Vuitton chocolate purse has racked up over 55 million views, and launched a world of discourse regarding roommates and internet performativity.

In a TikTok video from June 1, 2025, Ella (@tallertoddlers), opened her refrigerator and began to explain, “I just want you to imagine how it felt opening the fridge to get some shitty leftovers and finding this a Louis—,” as the luxury handbag made entirely of chocolate dropped to floor and shattered.

Ella was surprised to find the $225 Louis Vuitton chocolate purse that was apparently gifted to her roommate Avery in their shared refrigerator and accidentally destroyed it on video. The internet called rage-bait, but the larger conversation happening among the 66 thousand comments centered on something the poor masses can really relate to—roommate living.

“Having roommates is hell and that’s why,” @ribeiro..andresa responded.

Part 1: Ella breaks Avery’s Louis Vuitton chocolate purse

Ella held the expensive chocolate bag up by its precarious handle, and it crashed to the floor. “I just broke… this chocolate purse… broke the chocolate purse that my roommate was gifted on a first date. I have to stop the video now,” she said.

TikTok reacted in shock along with Ella and panicked in the comments.

@brooke.coplin said, “Buy her a new one like now.”

“Are you replacing this?!” asked @bubbles561988.

“It’s fine you just need to pack up and move across the country before they notice,” said @aggravatingpie.

Part 2: Ella eats Avery’s chocolate

A follow-up post from Ella has nearly 11 million views. In it, she stands in a robe and eats shards of the chocolate purse on camera along with her roommate, Avery’s friend. They said it tasted good.

“It’s giving Willy Wonka,” said the roommate’s friend.

“May this kind of roommate never find me,” commented @lovethesunshine3.

“First you broke it… now youre eating… WITHOUT HER 😭whaaaat. Please keep these kind of friends away from me,” said @teriaburden.

Commenters were upset that the women were casually eating the chocolate without Avery, but everybody can calm down—@citrus_in_a_box did research before responding.

“Avery probably was disappointed about it being broken, BUT not actually upset as she stated she isn’t really into Louis V AND she didn’t know what to do with it.”

She isn’t really into Louis V. What a relief.

Part 3 is supposedly forthcoming, if anyone cares

@happilyalongsloane clapped back. “Can we normalize creators NOT dragging things out because they think this lil story is gonna get them to financial freedom?”

