“This is legit my makeup everyday”: The “rising sign” beauty trend is taking over TikTok

Desperate to look good? Try magic. The “rising sign” makeup trend is all over TikTok.

Featured Video

People on TikTok are using their astrological rising signs to determine what makeup will look best on them. The trend has beauty influencers demonstrating makeup looks according to traits associated with the 12 zodiac signs.

For example, Scorpio ascendents are advised to cultivate a look that’s intense, dark, and dramatic, while Gemini risings should go for beauty that’s playful and vibrant.

Advertisement

Many TikTok users who’ve tried the trend claim that working with the energy of their rising sign has amplified their beauty and self-confidence. Skeptics’ positive results have even prompted some to reconsider their stance on astrology. Others are less convinced.

Beauty fans incorporating astrology into their routines say it’s all just for fun—the haters are taking it too seriously.

What is a rising sign, and how can it enhance your beauty?

The rising sign, or ascendant, is an astrological placement that represents the zodiac sign that was rising on the eastern horizon at the time and location of birth.

Advertisement

According to astrologers, it represents one’s persona, or how others perceive them. The rising sign makeup trend leverages the energy of your rising sign to align your look with what’s “highest and best” for the face you show to the world.

“How to be hotter based on your rising sign”

@charinecheung’s caption says, “I’m a Scorpio rising, so channelling my dark feminine today with this makeup 🖤♏️.” She demonstrated how fellow Scorpio risings can get the look in the video with nearly 270 thousand likes.

#makeuptips #scorpiomakeup #risingsignmakeup #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Charine Cheung @charinecheungg I’m a scorpio rising so channelling my dark feminine today with this makeup 🖤♏️ 🥬😭 @Glow Recipe guava gel eye cream @Diorbeauty forever skin foundation stick + contour stick @Westman-Atelier contour stick biscuit @MERIT Beauty flush balm bespoke @Hourglass Cosmetics vanish powder translucent @urban decay bush brow @Anastasia Beverly Hills brow freeze gel @Armani beauty eye tint 56S @makeupbymario moonlight palette @Kosas soulgazer hypnotize @YSL Beauty lash clash waterproof @maccosmetics lip pencil chestnut + MACximal lipstick yash #makeuptutorial

Advertisement

In the caption for her rising sign makeup tutorial, @kaylee.marina wrote, “POV you feel 100x times prettier when you do your makeup according to your rising sign ✨.” The TikTok creator consults both AI and astrology for beauty advice in a post that has 19 thousand likes.

Reactions to the rising sign makeup trend are mixed.

Opinions on astrology, not to mention beauty, are all over the place. But whatever you believe—if you feel good, you’ll probably look good.

Advertisement

Many said the looks were similar to how they already do their makeup. @sierra.maddison agreed, saying, “Gurl, this is legit my makeup everyday and I had no idea this was how us geminis are ‘supposed’ to do our makeup.”

@iitssmurfie adds, “I looked up my zodiac makeup and it’s exactly the type of makeup that I do every day…”

@itzy.89 suggests, “That makes so much sense! Since I’ve started doing less makeup, I’ve felt prettier! Virgo Rising ♍️”

However, @faerieworldzz felt the need to point out that “All of these rising sign makeups are literally the exact same.”

Advertisement

“I’m tired,” agreed @joseantoni0kast.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.