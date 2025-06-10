“The spirit of gluttony”: Woman dips raw cookie dough in strawberry milk and the internet begs her to stop

A mukbang creator named Riyma (@riymaeats) has sparked viral backlash after posting a video of herself dunking raw cookie dough into a bowl of iced strawberry milk, and eating it. The May 30, 2025, TikTok, which blends junk food consumption with ASMR, drew 2.2 million views and a tidal wave of discourse. Critics, including longtime mukbang fans, say the video goes too far, and response posts now outnumber the original, with many pleading for Riyma to stop.

Featured Video

“It gets to a point,” commented @k.o_s.i, while @famous_jai3 wrote, “This just pmo sooo bad.”

“Stuff like this is why I’m studying psychology,” shared @chocolateebarbie444.

Advertisement

What is mukbang?

Mukbang is a genre of online streaming content in which a host eats food, often large quantities of it, while interacting with an audience. It originated in South Korea and often incorporates elements of ASMR.

Advertisement

Has the mukbang trend officially gone too far?

Raw cookie dough is “already crossing the line.” Then she added “a big-a** bowl of strawberry milk.”

@cattreloaded shared a mukbang rant about Riyma’s post on June 2 that has 8.2 million views. The creator’s followers will seemingly listen to anything she says just because they love the sound of her voice—the rant has more views than Riyma’s original post.

Advertisement

Commenters echoed @cattreloaded’s POV that Riyma has crossed the line. People expressed that they’re sickened by the gluttony and greed, and generally confused by the use of strawberry milk as a dunking medium.

“America is being attacked by the spirit of gluttony truly,” said @goddess_2.2.

“The cookie dough won’t even soak up that milk either… BUT BAKED COOKIES WOULD,” replied @whatthenorris.

Advertisement

@thekhidder17, a self-described “huge mukbang watcher,” responded to Riyma’s mukbang in a June 4, 2025, post begging the creator to stop. He asked, “Who do we need to contact to stop this?” Commenters responded with the names of any and all authorities including the FBI, CIA, the Avengers… Paw Patrol.

Advertisement

@ohmyyshesdomo commented, “Paw patrol, PJ Mask, CIA, teen titans, somebody! It’s ridiculous! The urge for public attention is scary!”

People on the thread who shared @thekhidder17’s love of mukbang, reminisced on a simpler iteration of the phenomenon when eaters engaged viewers in a different way.

Advertisement

“Agree I love mukbangs but it’s no longer realistic,” said @scorpio.mommieee.

“When happened to the mukbangers that would eat a nice meal and spark conversations 😭now we just watching ppl stuff their faces,” commented @mykeirashamar.

Advertisement

According to @_officiallysamantha, there is a solution. They pointed out, “Y’all just gotta stop engaging and watching the content. Unfollow.”

If only we could look away!

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.