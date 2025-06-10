TikTokers are daring horror writer Quan Millz to find them, and he does every single time

Quan Millz (@quanmillztv), the self-described international bestselling author of wildly absurd horror titles, has become the center of a viral TikTok trend. Users are now baiting the author to “find” their videos, only for Millz to actually do it, every single time.

Millz writes what NPR calls “street lit”—or, according to one TikTok creator, “crazy ghetto ratchet sci fi.” Millz has over 830 thousand followers on TikTok and uses social media to bolster sales of self-published books with outrageous titles like “Pregnant By My Mother’s Gay Husband” and “My Pastor Got A Stripper Pregnant.” He is known for spamming BookTok with promotional content for his books, always including his catchphrase and meme, “It’s me again.”

Now, “It’s me again” has become an ominous yet hilarious meme as he invades even the most obscure corners of BookTok.

“It’s me again starting to sound like a threat,” said @theblackairforce_hashira.

“It’s me again”: How Quan Millz turned relentless self-promotion into a viral TikTok trend

The trend’s posts feature captions like: “How I feel knowing International Best Selling Author Quan Millz will never find my small account,” “Quan Millz after finding EVERY video mentioning him and reposting it,” and “I know Quan Millz won’t find this cuz I’m just a small account with less than 50 views.”

Commenters who joined in on the trend warned each other that Millz is coming for them and let each other know as soon as he reposted.

“He hasn’t reposted yet but I can sense his presence rapidly approaching,” commented @luka._.2x.

@sour_gummiez alerted @mcnashin: “Making sure you know Quan Millz Books reposted.”

Even small TikTok accounts are getting found (and reposted) by Quan Millz

@notmichaelmyers shared a post with 2.1 million views under the caption, “No hashtags. No nothing. Quan Millz. Find me,” over video of himself patiently waiting on May 29. By May 30 the creator updated the thread, “He found me.”

“How I feel knowing Quan Millz won’t find me”

@hasony46 claimed, “He will NEVER find this account” in a May 30 post about Millz. “It’s me again,” audio played over images of remote locales where the creator hoped to never be found. The text, “How I feel knowing Quan Millz won’t find me,” was displayed over an image representing the middle of nowhere.

“Good luck find me gang, cuz you’ll never, this is a place of safety and refuge,” said @hasony46.

@cccjjjesse.c replied, “Quan Millz reposted 19 mins ago 🥀.”

Sure enough, Millz had. He left a comment for @hasony46: “Hello it’s me again international best selling author Quan Millz. I just published another book it is called Me and my homeboy hanged up on some pre-schoolers and ended up having to pay 300k in child support.”

Here’s Millz, in case you’re unacquainted

On May 30, 2025, Millz used his catchphrase and meme, “It’s me again,” to announce that he “will be writing… ‘My Demonic Coochie Monster Ate My Pastor’” whether the internet wants it or not. The announcement has 2 million views and came amid the trend that challenges him to root out TikTokers hiding from his terrible books.

