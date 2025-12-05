“A new breed of losers”: 22-year-old blasts growing subset of “soft life” Gen Z girls aspiring to “do nothing”

A 22-year-old TikToker reignited a generational debate after mocking a “new breed of losers,” specifically a growing number of Gen Z women embodying “puritanical” ambitions and lifestyles.

In a satirical monologue, Halina Newland took on the persona of a young woman striving for the soft life who seeks to do nothing of consequence as an adult member of society and listed her “future plans” in the viral video.

“I just want to chill and watch my little shows and, like, drink matcha and, like, go to my silly little Pilates class…” she said. The performance continued, ultimately revealing that the character she embodied expects to meet a rich husband who will subsidize her existence, enabling her to “do nothing.”

In the clip, shared on Sept. 4, 2025, Newland postured as a representative of this“new breed of losers.” She performed a monologue detailing “her plan to do nothing with her whole life.”

“I don’t dream of labor,” she said. “I just want to be able to, like, get lunch and, like, coffee with the girlies… I don’t really want to be stuck in an office… I’ll be, like, the really cool mom that, like, everyone’s jealous of in the school pickup line with, like, my white Range Rover and, like, my Lululemon, like, bubble gum pink set and, like, a fresh set of nails on always… I’m not really concerned with how I’m gonna meet my husband. Um, I just know that I’m a princess and… I feel like being completely taken care of and doing nothing is a goal.”

In the post’s caption Newland clarified that she’s not out to skewer all stay-at-home moms. Her critique refers to a subset of her generation that seeks to opt out of civic and social life because they no longer believe in progress.

Newland told Newsweek, “Striving to live a ‘quiet luxury’ lifestyle where you don’t provide any of your own success or contribute to society is a lazy cop-out.”

She worries that the soft life trend signifies that her generation is retreating from progressivism. Others explain the behavior could be a coping mechanism for young people who feel powerless and lack hope for the future.

Newland’s video resonated with Gen Z’ers on both sides of the soft life debate. While some agreed with her take, others listed reasons for retreating from labor and public life.

“These people just cannot fathom the idea of doing something you enjoy for a living.”

Millennials had the “do nothing”—a smooth-brained consumer, existing without thriving or contributing. Gen Z’s version seems to be a dark response to alienated labor and a capitalist system rigged against the individual. She’s still materialistic and lazy, but it’s “aesthetic.” She’s also completely delusional.

“I feel so bad for women who fall into this, their worlds get sooo small.”

“No fr I don’t think they realize that unless you’re born into wealth you are achieving that lol.”

“Everyone wants a village but no one wants to be a VILLAGER!!!!”

Halina Newland did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

