Petition asking for Nicki Minaj to be deported to Trinidad has over 50,000 signatures

A controversial online petition calling for Nicki Minaj to be deported to Trinidad began circulating this week, following her appearance at a Turning Point USA event in Arizona.

The petition gained momentum as fans and public figures began distancing themselves by unfollowing or blocked her on platforms like Spotify and X after she praised the current administration.

At the time of writing, it had gathered over 50,000 verified signatures—and counting.

What the Nicki Minaj deportation petition says

The deportation petition accused Minaj of erratic behavior and framed her actions as a public safety issue. It stated that she was “currently spiraling out of control and seems to be experiencing psychosis,” and claimed her conduct had led her to “harass the Carters, a well-respected and completely innocent American family.”

It also argued that her behavior had caused “distress and disruption” and required “intervention on a societal level.”

Meanwhile, the petition focused heavily on her husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender, and said Minaj’s defense of him “demonstrate[d] a blatant disregard for the law and for the safety of others.”

The text added that she had allegedly intimidated victims, which it framed as further justification for action against the famous singer.

Then, the petition moved to its central demand. It argued that deporting Minaj “back to her home country, Trinidad,” would protect the public and “send a clear message that harassment and support of criminal activity will not be tolerated.”

It closed by urging readers to sign in order to “ensure that justice is served.”

Social media reacted with backlash of its own

Critics of the petition were quick to point out the extreme nature of the proposal, with many arguing that deportation rhetoric mirrored policies often criticized by the same political spaces now sharing the petition.

As the petition spread, reactions on X showed deep discomfort with its framing. Some folks argued that opposing Minaj did not justify echoing anti-immigrant logic.

@zosafinaa wrote, “this is f*cking weird. i don’t like nicki, her husband or her grifting, but you either stand for something or you don’t. wanting someone deported bc you don’t like them is the same sh*t they’re doing.”

Similarly, @diegozvd pushed back, saying, “I thought you guys were against deportation out of the united states, but I guess it’s okay to ‘try’ to deport someone, especially a black woman who can’t be controlled by anyone.”

Finally, @al3xathecreator added, “Call me too woke, but I don’t think anyone in the US deserves to be deported to a country they haven’t been to since they were a little kid just because their political opinions are sh*t.” X user @onizuclash echoed that concern, writing, “The concept of using far-right takes to fight the far-right………. We wonder where real racism really comes from now.”

