Snoopy is getting his own Tamagotchi—and fans are already panicking about keeping him alive

Japanese toy manufacturer Bandai is marking the 75th anniversary of Charles M. Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strip with the release of an all-new Tamagotchi Nano featuring Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

The Peanuts Tomagotchi will allow people to care for Charlie Brown’s dog, Snoopy, and other characters like Woodstock and Harriet. The toy includes three minigames, and players can expect appearances from Charlie Brown, Lucy, and Schroeder. It is protected in a red silicone case designed to look like Snoopy’s doghouse, and attached to a keychain so you can take your pet wherever you go.

The Peanuts Tamagotchi is priced at $31.99 and will hit stores in Japan on July 12, 2025.

Tamagotchi announced the new toy on May 8, 2025, in an Instagram post with over 120K likes.

Tamagotchi fans are thrilled (and a little nervous) to care for the world’s most beloved beagle

Instagram’s response to @tamagotchi_us’s announcement included many cute Peanuts GIFs and excited comments.

@imacck said, “Screaming crying throwing upon Instagram.”

“I could cry I’m so excited 😭,” commented @gwumpy.

“Omg this is so INCREDIBLE ❤️,” said @aduhmone.

Others expressed some anxiety. “So cute but I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I forgot to feed snoopy and he 💀 lol ya know?!” commented @romy_karina.

“What happens if you neglect Snoopy? He won’t die, will he?” said @flow.remix.foto.

Redditors are talking about pre-orders for the new virtual pet

Reddit user u/jhacirowoolah posted their receipt for the Peanuts Tamagotchi to the r/tamagotchi subreddit on May 9. The post read, “Finally did my pre-order with Amazon Japan, and I can’t wait!”

u/jonitr0n replied, “Gonna jump on this when it releases in the US.”

u/moni_poo said, “Oooooo, that’s exciting! Post updates on gameplay when you get it. 😍.”

“I love the design!” commented u/sleepykale.

And if you’re worried about tariffs before the US release is announced, people are talking about it on Reddit

u/wickedharvest asked if u/jhacirowoolah’s pre-order total included “shipping and Trump’s Tariffs?”

u/iguen replied, “Trump’s 145% or 245% tariffs don’t apply to products shipped from Japan, even if they were made in China. Companies like Goodsmile USA are affected because they ship directly from their Chinese factories. However, Japanese third-party retailers avoid Trump’s ridiculous tariffs by routing products through Japan first—shipping from China to Japan, then from Japan to the U.S. and other overseas market. Also, 8515 yen seems like third-party reseller price, because its official price in yen is 4400 though.”

