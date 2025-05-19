This woman’s car burned down—but her Paris Hilton thermos survived. So Paris surprised her with a new car

Bibiana Gonzalez’s Paris Hilton #sliving thermos was one of the only things that survived a car fire that totaled her vehicle on May 3. Gonzalez asked the celebrity heiress to buy her a new car via TikTok, in a 9-second video that has over 40 million views. Days later, Hilton herself pulled up in a truck with Gonzalez’s brand-new car in tow.

Gonzalez’s viral story resonated with TikTok, and the internet was delighted that Hilton came through. Hilton’s recap video from May 10 has 7 million views, 1.2 million likes, and nearly 30,000 comments.

People commented that they are impressed with Hilton’s generosity and her authenticity. Her fans on TikTok discussed how celebrities’ charitable efforts often fail, but they agreed that Hilton got it right with her gift to Gonzalez.

Hilton’s response is true generosity

“You know what’s hot?” asked @kayladye59, “When rich queens help hard-working queens. Always been and always will be a Paris Hilton girl.”

“Not only did she buy her a car, she took time out of her life. That’s hot,” commented @justinamarie85.

“This is why we love Paris. Her heart is so big,” @pretyypixie22 commented, and told Hilton, “You are a bright light.”

Several commenters pointed out that Hilton’s gift to Gonzalez was realistic. It’s a vehicle that won’t require expensive maintenance or unaffordable insurance premiums.

“An affordable normal car. I love when celebs are realistic when they decide to be charitable,” noted @yourfavouritetrini.

Others expressed that Hilton’s behavior is a model of what we should see more of from the ultra fortunate.

“This is what rich people are supposed to do. Such a small thing for Paris that changes everything for Bibiana,” said @_.kaara._.

“I feel like a lot of celebrities do stuff like this to make themselves look good, but honestly this feels so genuine. She really wanted to do this from the heart and you can tell,” said @queen_capricorn_energy.

@parishilton The moment I saw @Bibiana Gonzalez’s viral TikTok about her car catching fire — and her #Sliving cup being the only thing that survived 😢🔥💖 — I knew I wanted to do something special ✨ So I flew to her hometown in Texas ✈️🤠 to surprise her with a brand-new car 🚗💝 Thank you @Carvana ♬ original sound – ParisHilton

Fans rush to buy the Paris Hilton thermos

The cup that survived Gonzalez’s car fire is a thermos from Hilton’s line of stainless steel tumblers. Many commenters on the thread expressed interest in supporting Hilton and her brand because the celeb demonstrated that she “uses her platform for good.” According to one commenter, “Paris Hilton cups SOLD OUT IMMEDIATELY.”

“I’m going to support Paris Hilton items. Wow, this is really good. There are still celebs with human feelings in them. I also tell she’s not being fake,” commented @foreignbeuaty21.

“Brb gonna go buy a Paris Hilton cup,” said @chyannegarlett.

@alexadellanos commented, “Sobbing and ordering a Paris Hilton cup rn.”

