Women are sharing the cute things their partners do in the “Not Mr. Darcy but” meme

The “not Mr. Darcy but” trend has TikTok users romanticizing moments from daily life.

Featured Video

The trend’s videos include recordings of somewhat mundane scenes depicting life’s ordinary pleasures, along with a caption that begins with the phrase, “not Mr. Darcy but,” and goes on to describe the clip. Observations of loved ones, pets, and found beauty are heightened by romantic background music that often references movie adaptations of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”

When did the trend begin?

The trend first started in June 2025 and became popular on TikTok throughout July and August 2025. “Not Mr. Darcy” refers to Mr. Darcy, the character who is the protagonist Elizabeth Bennett’s iconic love interest in Pride and Prejudice. Mr. Darcy, an aloof rich guy from the 19th century, known for his initial smoldering disinterest in romance, reveals himself to be kind, generous, and honorable as he eventually falls for Bennett.

Advertisement

As a meme, Mr. Darcy represents a romantic hero. TikTok user @maile_moe12 referenced Darcy on June 25, 2025, when sharing a clip of their dog enjoying raspberries from a bush in the garden. They wrote, “It’s not Mr. Darcy walking through a field but my dog eating raspberries,” in onscreen text. The video appears to be the origin of the “Not Mr. Darcy but” trend.

TikTok creators have expanded on the trend to include idyllic or funny domestic and quotidian moments that show gratitude for partners, loved ones, and simple pleasures, using hashtags #prideandprejudice and #mrdarcy. Romance lovers are captivated by the trend.

@maile_moe12’s video of their corgi eating raspberries has racked up over 13 thousand views. The post’s caption reads, “We grow the raspberries just for him 😆.”

Advertisement

Commenters gushed over the “romantique” clip and declared the pup cuter than Mr. Darcy. “Preferable. It’s the short legs for me,” said @tiffany_booktok.

“So much better! Darcy was always gonna have issues,” said @debsmahoney.

It’s Mr. Darcy walking through a Costco

A video of @char.takes.shots’ husband bringing her a hot dog at Costco under the text, “Not Mr. Darcy but,” accumulated 720 thousand views since it was shared on August 11, 2025. The clip reveals her husband weaving through a crowded Costco dining area, hot dog in hand, along with the caption, “Not Mr. Darcy, but my husband walking through Costco to bring me my $1.50 hot dog.”

Advertisement

One commenter replaced Darcy with the TikTok creator’s husband in a still from Pride and Prejudice. Another rendered Darcy holding a hot dog in the same still. @char.takes.shots replied, “Framing this in my home 😂😂😂.”

“My favorite trend”

In a recent example of the trend, @nottooshabbybyjess wrote, “Not Mr. Darcy trend is my favorite trend!” The post from September 10, 2025, included a clip of her husband riding his mower up a lush, sprawling lawn under a blue sky full of perfect Simpsons clouds. The video’s onscreen text read, “Not Mr. Darcy but my husband riding his mower up to see me because he didn’t feel like walking.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.