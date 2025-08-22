Mocked for the “nose ring theory,” woman doubles down: “If I’m not for you—good”

A TikTok creator mocked as “proof” of the internet’s so-called “nose ring theory” has reclaimed the insult, turning it into a symbol of resistance. In a 36-second TikTok video posted on July 28, 2025, @suuusie.q said her septum piercing is intentional, a way to signal her progressive values and to stand firmly against misogyny. Rather than shy away from the stereotype, she embraced it, telling viewers: “If I’m not for you—good.”

“I want to look this way. I want you to be able to look at me and see that I am a safe space,” she said.

What is the “nose ring theory”?

The “nose ring theory,” or “septum theory,” refers to the unfounded notion that people with septum piercings are marked by trauma and suffer from “mental illness.” The theory suggests that women with nose rings hold radical feminist and anti-establishment views. Nose ring theory represents a problematic, reductive stereotype often promoted by bigots and misogynists online.

Know Your Meme traced the theory’s origin to black men’s rights activist Torraine Walker, who began making outlandish claims about people with septum piercings as early as 2017. He soft-launched his theory with a tweet that read, “A septum ring is pretty much a hazard light on Twitter at this point. ☠.” The July 2017 post racked up a whopping 18 likes in eight years.

In 2023, Walker explained the theory in a TikTok video. He made a case that women with septum rings are “anti-black misandrists” who play the victim and espouse deranged ideologies. Supporters have since referenced the nose ring theory in online commentary and memes that target women and people with septum piercings throughout the 2020s.

From insult to identity; reclaiming the dig

@suuusie.q’s post came in response to commenters on social media who dismiss people, particularly women, who wear septum rings by citing “nose ring theory.”

In her video, @suuusie.q explained that her nose ring lets everyone know what her values are. She said, “Your comments saying ‘nose ring theory’ are literally doing the opposite of what you think they are. I want to look this way. I want you to be able to look at me and see that I am a safe space.”

The video went viral, with 5 million views on X.com, where it was shared by account @DefiantLs. Commenters willfully missed @suuusie.q’s point and discounted her views because of her physical appearance.

@suuusie.q said she is for women and against Trump—and she wants you to look at her and know it.

“Honestly, if I’m not for you—good.”

“I’ve never heard of nose ring theory but it sounds like it means ‘people I’d get along with.’”

“Exactly the reason I look and dress the way I do. It’s a filter first and foremost. a broadcast of what I’m about.”

“I started wearing my septum because of the nose ring theory.”

