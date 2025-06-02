Everyone’s talking about this woman’s Nexplanon implant suddenly flashing and blinking

A woman’s birth control implant appears to be blinking under her skin—and TikTok can’t look away. Ashley Rubes, aka “⚡Nexplanon Blinking Girl⚡,” went viral for documenting extreme bruising and what looked like flashing light coming from her newly replaced Nexplanon implant.

The body horror videos detailed severe striated bruising at the site of the implant that escalated to visible light flashing from the device beneath Rubes’s skin, which went viral on TikTok. Rubes’s update from May 29 received 57.1 million views and 43.6 thousand comments.

What is Nexplanon?

Nexplanon is a small birth control implant that is inserted under the skin of the upper arm. It works by releasing the hormone etonogestrel to prevent pregnancy for up to three years, according to their website.

Viewers demand answers

Commenters were confused and alarmed by the reaction caused by the implant replacement. Many urged Rubes to visit the ER. People with their own Nexplanon implants or experience with the birth control method shared that the excessive bruising and flashing were not normal. TikTokers shared reaction videos and joined the conversation with posts of their own.

“I have a nexplanon what did they put in ur arm because theres no electronics in a nexplanon its a rubber tube 😭,” commented @necrxtic.

@haleyjoklein shared her thoughts and concerns regarding Rubes’s experience. The May 29, 2025, post was captioned “Women really have to go through the worst stuff.” The TikToker’s insights contributed to an ongoing conversation about the safety of pharmaceutical birth control methods.

What happened after the Nexplanon started blinking

Rubes’s June 1 “nexplanation” video has nearly 77 thousand views. She shared that on May 22, 2025, she’d had an old Nexplanon implant replaced with a new one at Planned Parenthood. Four days after the procedure, Rubes shared the first of three brief close-ups of the implant site. In posts from May 28 and 29, she shared updated images of bruising. A TikTok user comment identified a visible light flashing from the device beneath Rubes’s skin.

Rubes wasn’t in pain, but she contacted Planned Parenthood in response to the flashing. They advised her to visit the emergency room. Rubes shared that when she visited urgent care, “The doctor said it was fine, there was no metal in it, and just—to keep an eye on it.”

@kristafatka replied, “I’m gonna need a nexplanation.”

Yeah, we are all still gonna need a nexplanation.

