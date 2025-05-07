‘My name is Darshen’ isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s a whole soft life philosophy

A new TikTok trend has captured the internet’s heart and its longing for one-sided relationships and soft life energy. The phrase “my name is Darshen,” taken from a viral video series by Filipino creators Darshen and Dr. Samuel, has become shorthand for living effortlessly while someone else handles everything. In each clip, Samuel lists all the things he did—booked the flight, carried the bags—while Darshen smiles sweetly and replies, “My name is Darshen.” It’s a bit like “I’m just a girl,” but for everyone, who is turning to TikTok and turning Darshen into a lifestyle inspiration.

Other TikTokers are now creating imitation videos with their friends and partners, with one doing all the things and the other responding with their own “my name is” refrain. Some would prefer to transform into Darshen, if possible.

Darshen (@kdarshen) and Samuel created multiple viral videos in April and May 2025 along the same theme. The pair often travels, shops, and plans outings together, but one of them is doing all the legwork. While Samuel repeatedly introduces himself and explains that he booked the flight, got the hotel room, packed everything, carried the bags, etc., the other replies with a smile, head tilt, and “My name is Darshen.”

The implication is that Darshen is there to look pretty and enjoy himself, and that’s enough. As a result, TikTok went gaga for the two of them, and “Darshen” is now synonymous with life goals.

They posted the first “My name is Darshen” video on April 22, gaining over 16.4 million views. The second, uploaded the following day, nabbed over 24.3 million views and 4.1 million likes. Additional videos, like one explaining why Samuel is broke (his name is Darshen), also tend to do numbers in the millions.

As fans started imitating their bit and gushing over their relationship, the #Darshen hashtag collected 1,729 posts as of May 7.

The ‘my name is’ trend and AI Darshen morphing

Although Darshen and Samuel deserve credit for popularizing the “my name is” video trend, it emerged before their posts within the genre went mega-viral. On April 16, TikTok user @ongsquad hit 647,000 views with Ssonia doing all the work, and then there’s Kevin. With Darshen’s influence, however, these videos are multiplying.

One version of these posts explains how to treat a pregnant partner right, with Mia of @mianwaylon saying that she grows the baby while Waylon does everything else.

Another Darshen trend uses the AI morphing tool to transform other users into the man himself. This is perfect for those of us who would prefer being a trophy partner to having to do any sort of work. Captions on these posts read “Where do you see yourself in the next five years” or “what are your plans after finishing your degree” before the subject simply becomes Darshen.

Are Darshen and Dr. Samuel dating?

Many assume from the viral videos that Darshen and Samuel are in a romantic relationship, but some believe they are merely the best of friends. While they do engage in a lot of couple activities and Samuel has been known to give Darshen piggyback rides, for a few days, people came to believe that the former has a wife and children.

On May 1, user @niko.greene.spam posted a video saying they found out that the pair are just friends, and they weren’t happy about it.

“It feels homophobic that they’re not a couple,” they said.

However, on May 4, Samuel (@drsamuelgp) seemed to put this rumor to rest with a video of himself twirling in an open field and a caption suggesting he knows nothing about this family that other TikTokers keep referencing.

“He doesn’t know it yet, but in 5 days, People all around the world will find his wife and kids that he never knew existed,” it reads.

Darshen responded with a comment saying “I thought you got married and didn’t tell me” and a crying emoji. Other comments suggest that the wife rumors are false, so breathe a sigh of relief with us. Darshen and Samuel forever.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kdarshen for comment via email.

