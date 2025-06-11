“My 90 in a 35”: People are sharing their favorite songs speed and sing along to (even if it’s ill-advised)

Anyone who drives knows they’ve been swept away by the music one time or another, only to glance at the speedometer to find that they’re doing “90 in a 35.”

The 90 in a 35—or sometimes, 90 in a 30—trend is all about sharing that track. TikTokers are posting photos and videos of themselves along with whatever song gets them to do 90 in a 35 mph zone.

“90 in a 35” takes hold

According to the internet, music that fulfills the trend is anything that hypes the drive.

The trend seems simple enough, but the conversation around it reveals there’s been some confusion. 35-year-olds born in 1990 thought 90 in a 35 was about them. Others surprised TikTok with their response to the trend. Turns out some people are doing 90 in a 35 to really slow tracks they vent to for emotional release.

“What does 90 in a 30 even mean?”

“Give us this trend. It’s our year!”

People born in 1990 who are turning 35 this year, who asked, “Why isn’t this about us?”

@joywiththetea shared why she didn’t get it at first, “Am I the only one who thought ‘my 90 in a 35’ was about people born in 1990, turning 35 this year?” she asked in a video shared June 9.

“No seriously because 35 is a big year for us 😩,” commented @___bnicole. @joywiththetea replied, “Like 🗣️give us this trend. It’s our year!”

“I’m glad you made this video because I thought It was truly about that. Didn’t even second-guess if it could be something else,” @dreposey agreed.

@itsjustdessie_ said, “This might be my sign that I might be getting too old for this app.”

Plenty of slow, sad R&B has been shared. And why shouldn’t it be? But this TikTok creator is irate that people are doing 90 in a 35 to Frank Ocean.

@notflakorub3n warned TikTokers that they do not want the last song they ever hear, to be “White Ferrari,” as they fatally crash their “mom’s Prius.” There was some backlash in the comments section.

“Nah Frank Ocean is fire,” @who_walter echoed a popular sentiment on the thread.

“You know a trend has died when random ppl get on your fyp using the griffin method,” commented @559zain_the_goat.

This person got it right with “In the Air Tonight” 2015 Remaster by Phil Collins

Once @ellefromnebraska realized what the trend was all about, she shared a post that exemplified the trend as God intended. “So apparently my 90 in 35 trend means the song that makes you go like 90 in a 35 speed limit. Phill Collins In the air tonight is definitely that song for me! I get super hype. 🚘 💃🏾,” she said.

The creator said this song gets her “turnt.” Commenters agreed.

“Mine too,” agreed @wishuwaz.

