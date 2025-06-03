The “muffins in the freezer” meme is back in a big way (it never really left)

The “muffins in the freezer” meme is trending on TikTok, revived five years after its viral run on Vine (RIP). The five-second video originally featured a startled scream followed by a dramatic fridge reveal: someone has inexplicably frozen muffins. The absurdity of the setup produced unexpectedly funny content and long-lasting meme potential. Now, it’s being repurposed in a viral TikTok trend where users lip-sync the original Vine’s audio before cutting to a reveal shot.

“Who put the muffins in the freezer?”: The Vine that “changed everything”

On May 12, 2020, TikTok user @beanstalk_0 shared what the user confirmed to be an old Vine of someone shrieking, “what the fuck?” as they opened the refrigerator. The 5-second video then cuts to the reveal shot…(spoiler alert: it’s muffins in the freezer).

People used the brief audio from beanstalk_0’s video and a version set to music that went viral in 2020 to share their takes on the meme.

“This video changed everything,” said @andrwwhtny.

“Just came to say that I heard this audio all the time and they should give you credit for it more,” commented @josiesmom19.

This May 15 contribution to the muffins in the freezer renaissance from dental school workers is currently among the internet’s favorites. @skylergalvin’s video has nearly 25 million views, 2.7 million likes, and over 10 thousand comments. People also really like Embreigh and Preslee’s video. The two besties fall to the floor laughing in front of the refrigerator.

“The second girl has more game than most grown men,” commented @kristifett.

@camden_1984 agreed, “Her turning around to absolutely die with laughter has me gone.”

“I fear I watched this 1000x,” said @madisonkuskie.

Bella Hadid enters the frozen muffins discourse

Supermodel Bella Hadid’s muffins in the freezer TikTok from May 17, 2025, has 17.2 million views. Among the nearly 3 thousand comments, people referenced the former life of the trend.

“I haven’t heard this audio in years,” said @jadeternity.

“2020 TikTok core,” commented @nourahif.

@babybella777 ………I can’t stop saying who in the hellput the muffins in the freezer im going nuts ♬ original sound – Bella Hadid

