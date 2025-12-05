Millennials debate whether Gen Z’s idea of “millennial optimism” ever really existed after internet trend depicts whimsical, hopeful times

TikTok is romanticizing the early 2000s, but some millennials reacting to the “millennial optimism” trend can’t remember ever having hope for the future amid political and economic instability that marked the generation’s coming of age.

Featured Video

A trend that “misses the mark”

The trend features old photos or reenactments of the early 2000s set to the 2009 track “Blood” by The Middle East. Here’s an example:

Advertisement

Videos shared by both millennials and Gen Zers assume all millennials share and remember this era of so-called whimsical possibility. The optimism of the time was inspired by the birth of social media and confidence in societal progress, as well as their own capacity to achieve personal and professional goals.

Millennials strike back against “hopeful” times

Now, millennials who remember the Iraq war, the 2008 financial crash, the opioid crisis, and devastating student debt are reacting to the trend.

Advertisement

Whether or not an entire generation experienced “millennial optimism,” people talking about the trend on TikTok blame the sharp rise in cost of living and skyrocketing housing prices for drastic changes in the lifestyles and expectations of young people.

Creator @neek4freaks explained that he loves the millennial optimism trend. But not because it’s nostalgic or accurate in any way—because it’s “a TikTok trend missing the mark in the way that only a TikTok trend can.”

“I assure you that during the early 2010s, I was the most pessimistic that I’ve ever been in my life.” He claimed that, like other young people at the time, “I did not think that I was going to make it to my 30s.”

Advertisement

The video resonated with other millennials who pointed out that the lyrics to the song driving the trend are melancholic despite its upbeat melody.

“Millennial optimism never existed, the next generation doesn’t have the bandwidth for the opposing forces of joy and sadness.”

“Millennials were optimistic-depressed and emo-romantics serious-ironic we embraced all the dualities.”

Advertisement

“It’s perfect because we have always been misunderstood as a generation. It’s just a continuation.”

Conflicting points of view about 2012 Williamsburg

TikToker @souvenirmusic shared a clip of himself spinning in the middle of a Brooklyn street with arms outstretched. The video’s onscreen text reads, “What I imagine being a millennial in 2012 in Williamsburg felt like.”

Advertisement

The post racked up over a million views. Some TikTok users discussing the trend said millennial optimism is a Gen Z fantasy, while others claimed the younger generation’s depictions of the time are accurate.

“Only the millennials living in New York, in poverty, back in [the] 2010s, fresh out of college and post financial crisis, would understand how far back my eyes rolled when I saw this trend. We hustled and had 4 different jobs for a decade, and we’re dead inside.”

Advertisement

“It was a dream! Rent was $750. $2 PBRs. $5 falafel. Affordable rehearsal space. Pre Instagram. Pre dating apps. You could walk out into the night with no plans and see where life wanted to take you ✨”

Some millennials maintain that the 2010s really did have a different vibe

A millennial remembering the optimism of the early oughts shared a clip of herself applying eyeliner, along with onscreen text that read, “Millennial optimism era really had me thinking I could make a living as a part-time barista and live in a six-bedroom house with all my friends.”

Advertisement

“New Girl lied,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Many millennials in the comments echoed @thatoldhag’s disappointment and shared that it was a different time.

“Tbh this was actually possible in 2012.”

Advertisement

“As a millennial, I worked as a server maybe twice a week and had 2 roomies and was still able to pay my bills and had fun. It’s genuinely so much harder now.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.