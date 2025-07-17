“She commits to the bit almost as hard as Conan”: People are praising Meg Stalter’s unconventional press tour for “Too Much”

Megan Stalter is all dressed up and on the road. The comedian and actor appeared in costume while promoting her lead role in Lena Dunham’s new show, Too Much.

Meg Stalter’s unusual press tour

Stalter, breakout star from HBO’s Hacks, walked on stage at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert trailing about 5 feet of brassy, crimped hair in a top that proclaimed, “Meg Stalter Is The Prettiest Girl In America.”

Stalter told Colbert she made it in the car.

The rising star made an entrance at the TODAY show in a hotel robe and curlers, accessorized with sunglasses, dangling green earrings, and a killer manicure. “I just didn’t have a lot of time to get ready. You guys start so early,” Stalter explained.

Stalter and the team behind Too Much tapped musician Fergie for another epic promotional effort. The women re-evisioned Fergie’s music video for London Bridge. Unlike the original, the shoot took place on London’s famed Tower Bridge, which Stalter claims, “smells like piss.” Stalter wore neckties adorned with actual spoons in the video.

Stalter collaborates with stylist Kat Typaldos to create looks that make a statement and emphasize Stalter’s own DIY comedic style and her signature bits.

Stalter’s rise from viral Instagram fame

Before Stalter broke out on Hacks, she amassed a following on social media. She calls it the “Instagram to Netflix pipeline.” Stalter, whose roots are in Chicago stand-up, was motivated to make her own videos during the pandemic because she missed performing.

“During the pandemic, I just missed performing live,” she told TODAY. “I got on Instagram live every night, and I would be like, ‘Okay, we’re going to Paris tonight.’ And it’d be me alone in my New York apartment pretending to be in Paris.”

“I think it’s such an inspiration to people because they can see how you just kick things off—that you can do it if you believe in yourself.”

Now, she stars in Too Much, a romantic comedy created by Lena Dunham and co-starring Will Sharpe. Jessica (Stalter) tries for a fresh start in London after a rough breakup in New York. She meets Felix (Sharpe). The series premiered on July 10th, and is available to watch on Netflix.

Some commenter’s rolling eyes were practically audible: “She’s so funny, you can tell by her funny outfit.”

But people reacting to Stalter’s press clips were overwhelmingly delighted by her embodied humor.

“She is camp in this press tour and I love it.”

“The camp. The drag. The exact look I wanted from Limited Too.”

“The hair, the purse, the way overdrawn lips, and the missing fingernails — holy crap, I’m dying. She nailed this. (It’s a character, folks. Jeez!)”

“She commits to the bit almost as hard as Conan and I don’t hate it 😂.”

