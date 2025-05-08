TikTokers are sharing the tracks they’re so obsessed with, even an active robbery couldn’t convince them to skip a beat. Creators who engaged with the trend staged robberies that happened as a person walking with headphones on was approached by someone attempting to steal their bag.

The music from their headphones is cued as they struggle to tug their belongings back from the robber, along with the text: “POV you’re getting robbed but you have your headphones on.”

Inside the ‘Me getting robbed with headphones on’ TikTok trend

Some of the “robbed with headphones on” videos have racked up hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of views. One post by @dhilz_7 has over 25 thousand views. It features a robber who tried to wrest a box away from a man who refused to hit pause on the song ‘A Thousand Miles’ by Vanessa Carlton.

The post has 675 thousand likes and nearly 1000 comments. @sebbytrippy4life commented, “I don’t think he was walking downtown fast enough.”

This Christian contribution to the trend from @_tdmyth included some masterful crosscutting. The post has 2 million views and 400 thousand likes:

@forevermaricelaa commented, “Not the enemy trying to distract my worship time.”

This post has less engagement, but is a gem nonetheless. TikTok user @iamnancyjay didn’t let the approaching robber interrupt her listening session, and ultimately, they both ended up dancing. The post’s caption read, “not both of us doing the dutty wine 🤣.”

@iamnancyjay not both of us doing the dutty wine 🤣 ♬ original sound – iamnancyjay

TikTokers in the comments were speechless. @sandilova’s emoji-only comment was, “🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣”

