Women are exposing their toxic exes in brutal “man of the year” TikTok trend

Women on TikTok have been sharing voice messages, texts, and other evidence of abuse and mistreatment in toxic relationships with men, cut to Lorde’s song “Man of the Year.” The “Man of the year” TikTok trend has revealed the specifics of some men’s harsh treatment toward women. Some of the posts are so intense, they contain audio or video of violent behavior and come with content warnings. Stories like these have prompted some TikTokers to respond that the trend is “not funny at all.”

And yeah, sharing stories like these is no joke. Some TikTokers commented that they feel conflicted about it. @secretspamm866 said, “I literally am fighting my battle not to take it out of my drafts.

Most people commenting on “man of the year” posts offered messages of support and disbelief. The information confused and disturbed some men. They shared comments expressing that they’re finally beginning to understand how gendered power dynamics that embolden men to act with cruelty are harming women. Of course, the content threatened some men, causing them to lash out.

He did it “for the streaks”

@idk.but.im.a.joke_’s “man of the year” post from June 11 has almost 350 thousand views. She shared a recording of herself scrolling through an endless list of women her boyfriend messaged on Snapchat. “At least i was pinned:),” she said.

“How is this even possible 🥀,” commented @mariaiskindaswaggy.

“I think he had to have you pinned or he would lose you in the mix of all those girls,” replied @pres.mll.

Some of the “Men of the year” can be imprisoned for their actions

@rootedlove88’s story is brutal. In a “man of the year” video, she shared, “THE MAN OF THE YEAR was 17, got me pregnant in 7th grade, took me and isolated me from my entire family, moved me out of state… by 17 I had 3 children. He left after my daughter was born. She’s 17 now and every time I look at her I cry because I realize I was just a baby 🥺.”

People commented with messages of support.

“So damn happy you made it out. A lot of us don’t. Your story is hope to others,” commented @__madussa__.

“The depth of your strength must be applauded but you did not deserve any of that cruelty. I’m so deeply sorry,” said @theshimocracy, “Our children are soft because we protected them from a story like our own.”

This “Man of the year” destroyed her car

Commenters said @graciejade777 won the trend—a consolation prize in exchange for her man of the year taking a bat to her car. On June 11, 2025, she shared a video of a busted up car under the text, “Let’s hear it for the MAN OF THE YEAR!!!!!! 😍😍😍.” The post’s caption read, “Thanks boyfriend.”

She said the car had meant a lot to her and had been in the family for three generations.

“Boyfriend? I hope you mean EX & I hope you pressed charges?” commented @katieestyless.

“Ok you win this trend,” said @3mm413i9h.

“This man of the year trend has me thinking a lot of men are villains!”

Take it from this guy, @kanyons responded to the trend, “some of you guys are evil.”

“Yes it’s crazy 😭😭😭,” agreed @charis_75.

