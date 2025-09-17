“A really beautiful way to cherish someone”: Man honors his grandma’s legacy by creating a video game in her honor

A man who designed an old-school Game Boy game to memorialize his late grandmother is going viral on Chinese social media.

After she suffered a fall in March 2024, Zhou Yichen (32) moved in with his grandmother to care for her in her final weeks. The digital creator chose to honor his late grandmother’s legacy and the precious time they spent together by creating a simple, five-minute game inspired by his experience.

The game is titled “Grandma” and simulates caring for an elder. Players cook, clean, and guide Grandma around in her wheelchair. They bathe her, chat with her, and share TV time. In the end, Grandma says goodbye to her grandchild and is carried off by a giant bird.

Zhou told Chinese media outlets, “I intend to turn my important experiences into artworks.” Raised by his grandparents until he was 3 years old, Zhou said that he chose to format the game for Game Boy because it reminded him of his childhood.

Zhou made the game available to the public on Itch.io. He wrote, “Through this game, I want to commemorate my grandma. I also hope that everyone can go home and spend time with your family.”

Gamers are praising Zhou

Zhou wrote in an overview of the game, “In early 2024, my grandma accidentally fell at home and was injured and unable to move. In order to accompany and take care of my grandma, I moved to my grandma’s house and lived with her. In mid-October 2024, my grandma left us peacefully. In the past six months, we have woven many memories together. In order to commemorate this time, I made this game to remember my grandma and cherish the last time we spent together.”

Players shared heartfelt responses to “Grandma” in the comments.

“Thank you for sharing this game. It made me think about the everyday moments with our grandparents that become precious memories to replay. When grandma left on the crane and I came back to the house, I felt really sad that she wasn’t there anymore. I think this game was able to represent certain feelings and relationships that can’t be put into words. So thank you for making it.”

“I really wish there was a way to spend more time with grandma. Still, it was interesting to explore the aftermath of her leaving. A really beautiful way to cherish someone. Very emotional.”

In reply, Zhou reiterated, “It’s always special when we can find beautiful ways to cherish the people we love, even when they’re not around.”

