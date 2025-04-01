‘I love Lufy more than my husband’: Why thousands are crying over this wheelchair-bound Bichon Frise rescue

The internet cannot get enough of Lufy, a disabled Bichon Frise rescue who uses a custom wheelchair and suffers from chronic health issues. The 1-year-and-7-month-old dog was posted for adoption by Sahara Kennel Rescue in Dubai on March 13, 2025, and instantly went viral. Now adopted by a loving family, Lufy’s story has become a touching story of resilience and the power of collective action—as well as a reminder of the dangers of inhumane breeding practices that prioritize aesthetics of health.

“I would die for him,” commented @georgeharrisonaddict. So would @kelseymaeve who added, “I would die for Lufy.” @z.woman.1998 proposed a “we all would die for Lufy button.”

From shelter to superstar: Lufy the Bichon Frise’s rise to fame

Sahara Kennel Rescue rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes animals like Lufy, using their Instagram profile to promote the adoptions of pets with health issues who need special care. The organization shared that Lufy began having mobility trouble at four months old. His condition quickly declined until he lost the use of his back legs, simultaneously developing respiratory issues that caused him to snort while breathing.

Despite these challenges, the rescue wrote, “Lufy’s sweet, loving nature remains unchanged. He’s very quick to form friendships with other dogs, regardless of their energy level, and shows a lot of patience.”

They added, “Lufy’s gentle and affectionate spirit shines through with everyone he meets.” Just in case you couldn’t tell from the pictures.

Many like @itskaiia, reacted to the post hoping to apply to make Lufy their newest family member.

Lufy’s medical journey and special health needs

However, Lufy is unable to travel due to his health challenges. After receiving a high volume of applications, Sahara Kennel Rescue expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response in support of Lufy. The organization clarified, “Due to his severe respiratory issues, travelling abroad for adoption is not an option for Lufy, as it would place significant stress on his already fragile health.” They limited applications to caregivers based in the UAE where they operate.

“Additionally, Lufy weighs only 1kg and requires frequent meals to prevent hypoglycaemia, making travel a dangerous prospect for him.”

Lufy is also a star on Puppy TikTok where another post, aptly captioned ‘crying, sobbing, throwing up 😭’, has racked up almost 3M Likes and 11.7M comments.

The slideshow of adorable glamor shots features the joyful pup alongside text reading: ‘I would start wars for him.’ ‘He’s perfect and has never done anything wrong in his life.’ ‘ok diva 💜.’ ‘Crying my eyes out’, or simply ‘😭’.

Lufy’s story was also picked up by the animal enthusiasts and hosts of The Dogs Were Good (Again), a video podcast described as “a good show about good dogs”—that also facilitates dog adoptions (check out Hannah Banana and Curry).

The hosts are practically speechless at Lufy’s overwhelming cuteness, positing, “I think part of the appeal here—is that damn smirk.” 269K likes and nearly 1K commenters agree. @meridias.beacon.official claimed, “I would implode the multiverse for Lufy.”

Where did Lufy come from?

Lufy was bred by a disreputable breeder in Korea to be unusually small. He was purchased by a family who brought him with them when they emigrated to the UAE. Soon after, Lufy’s condition advanced and became too much for them to handle. The family brought the partially paralyzed dog to Sahara Kennel Rescue.

Volunteers at the Sahara Kennel Rescue fitted Lufy with a custom wheelchair and rehabilitated him until he regained his mobility. Despite his struggles, the rescue organization told the Daily Dot that Lufy loves and trusts people. “Even when we were taking measurements for his wheelchair, he waited patiently, as if he knew we were trying to help him,” they said in their comment.

“And once his wheelchair was ready? It was like he had his hind legs back. While most dogs take time to adjust, Lufy didn’t hesitate on his very first try, he was zooming around as if he’d been using it his whole life!”

Where is Lufy now?

The Sahara Kennel Rescue told the Daily Dot, “Just last week, Lufy began his adoption trial with a loving family.” They posted a video along with the caption, “Lufy has begun a trial adoption with an amazing family committed to his care.”

Lufy’s fans are unsurprised he found a home, but are asking for more:

“Whoever adopts this literal icon needs to be required to create a social media account for him so we can continue to follow his story,” commented @servicedog626. @bacontattoos is “petrified at the thought of not seeing him again.”

@jordisweet says, “I need a Lufy Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, MySpace, Bebo… all of it.” We all do!

The story behind Lufy’s breeding and health issues—and why it matters

Lufy and other dogs like him are the outcome of inhumane breeding practices focused solely on appearance. According to the Sahara Kennel Rescue, “Lufy was specifically bred to be small and have a ‘teddy bear’ face.”

Lufy’s muzzle is shortened, impairing his ability to breathe. The breeding process also caused Lufy to develop a deformed spine that eventually led to partial paralysis and confinement to a wheelchair. Lufy has been taken into care that can meet his special needs, but not all dogs are so lucky.

Dogs selectively bred for appearance often suffer from breathing issues, eye problems, heat intolerance, and other serious issues. “These conditions could have been prevented with appropriate health testing prior to breeding,” the Sahara Kennel Rescue asserted in their post.

According to the ASPCA, nearly 1 million shelter animals are euthanized each year because rescue operations are unable to rehome them.

Due to inbreeding and other damaging practices, 22% of dogs bred in puppy mills die before they reach one year old. 33% develop unexpected behavioral issues and are 41.6% more likely than other dogs to develop health issues.

The internet loves Lufy because he’s so cute, but it’s important to remember that poor breeding practices contributed to his appearance. Would-be pet owners should avoid seeking out physical features like Lufy’s to deter breeders from continuing these harmful breeding practices.

