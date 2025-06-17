The “lied about my qualifications” trend has workers fake-crying their way through fake jobs

The “lied about my qualifications” TikTok trend has creators staging comedic misinterpretations of tasks carried out at work. The posts poke fun at employees who padded their resumes with experience and skills they lack.

Most videos show workers performing IT tasks in Amelia Bedelia-esque ways to the tune of Mrs M♥️’s exaggerated sobbing. But creators are chiming in with their own takes from other industries like law and medicine. Who hasn’t had to learn on the job at one time or another? It’s not like you thought they’d actually hire you…

People on social media can relate, and they’re sobbing along in the comments:

“This trend is frying me 😭😭.”

“😭 This trend is dusting me.”

“I lied about my qualifications”: I like my cookies soft-baked and free of virus

@ratminx_ shared a ‘lied about my qualifications’ video captioned, “When you lied about your IT qualifications and they asked you to clear the cookies.” The June 10 post showed the creator stationed at a laptop, dutifully eating cookies from a bowl. “I like my cookies soft baked and free of virus,” she wrote.

“Not me accepting all the cookies!!!”

“Me 😭.”

Proficient with ‘PowerPoint’

@iheartnhlanhla aggressively pointed at the computer before breaking down into tears in a video with 10.4 million views. The June 7 post is captioned, “When you lied about your IT qualifications and now they tell you to use PowerPoint.”

“If you don’t excel people will spreadsheet about you.”

Microsoft corporate commented. “Have you tried pointing harder????”

‘You lied about being a doctor’

The trend’s videos are so funny, people in the comments claim the posts are making them sick. Luckily there’s a qualified doctor in the house.

@kb_hale0’s post from June 9 is captioned, “You lied about being a doctor, now they ask you to run some tests.” The video of the creator “running” papers across the desk has nearly 7 million views.

“Still healing from powerpoint 😭.”

“I haven’t recovered from Microsoft 😭.”

