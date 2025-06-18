Jersey Mike’s employees are reacting to unhinged “Mike’s Way” sandwich requests

People on TikTok are embracing the corniness of ordering subs “Mike’s way” at Jersey Mike’s. Jersey Mike’s employees seem tortured, understandably, and the joke has inevitably taken a suggestive turn among some men.

The trend includes videos of people “practicing” ordering their subs “Mike’s way. “Other creators took the joke to Jersey Mike’s locations and ordered their subs “Mike’s way” IRL. The phrase, which normally refers to a specific topping combo, is now being treated like performance art. Creators are trying out suggestive, absurd, or downright unhinged lines while ordering, often to the visible exhaustion of employees. People in the comments are laughing along. Others think it’s pretty bold to harass the person making your food.

What is ordering a sandwich “Mike’s Way”?

“Mike’s way” is a shorthand used to order a sub at Jersey Mike’s that includes shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, and seasonings, along with a blend of oil and red wine vinegar referred to as the “Juice.”

Ask nicely, and maybe someone who is getting paid to deal with you will make it for you.

On June 11, 2025, @bkharthun shared an “ordering Mike’s way” post with 2.8 million views, captioned, “Mike’s way is always so awkward.” The TikTok creator auditioned some requests to the camera including, “Could you give Mike full custody of my sub?” and “Turkey club works, but tell Mike to work his magic.” Commenters chimed in with their own phrases.

“Just let Mike disrespect my sub.”

“’Could I get some of Mikey’s mess on there?’”

Mike’s corporation replied to the post: “Mike here to work some magic,” @jerseymikes commented.

He let “Michael” have his way with his sub…”No safe word”

The trend escalated, and TikTokers took the joke to their local Mike’s locations.

A June 13 “Mike’s way” post from @asaij has 2 million views. He told the Jersey Mike’s employee, “Just go ahead and let Michael have his way with my sub. Make sure you tell him there’s no safe word either.” The employee was rightfully unamused.

“Bros been dealing with this for a full 24 hours now 😭🥀.”

“Dude get paid 10 an hour chill on him 😭😭.”

Commenters chimed in about wages at Jersey Mikes ranging from 11—$20 per hour, plus tips. A Mike’s employee commented, “I make 14 + 3$/hour guaranteed tip.”

“She knew about the trend already.”

@klktv88 said he needs to practice more. The Jersey Mike’s employee he ordered from on June 12, “knew about the trend already.”

“You like the 11th person to say this bro and she clocked in an hour ago.”

