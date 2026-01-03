Viral post claims JBL speaker works fine after drifting in ocean for 3 months: “They found Davy Jones’ speaker”

A claim about JBL speakers being able to work in the middle of the ocean has inspired plenty of critics and fans of the brand to share similar stories.

Featured Video

A post by X user @HeDontMakeNoise recently went viral, showing a JBL speaker on the beach, covered in barnacles. In the videos, the speaker was still able to play music. @HeDontMakeNoise claimed it had been floating in the ocean for three months, according to uncited “reports.” While many online were amazed by the speaker’s durability, others questioned the validity of the claim.

Did the speaker really float for three months?

The three-month timeline is difficult to verify, but it’s not entirely impossible. Forensic biology researcher Paola Magni’s work focused on barnacle growth on synthetic materials. Her research into growth on shoes and fabrics suggested that they can begin attaching to objects in the ocean within two weeks.

Advertisement

In a study that Magni conducted, juvenile barnacles began settling on items like shoes within 14 days, and by seven months, adult barnacles were present. The study also noted that barnacle growth is influenced by water temperature. This makes it plausible, though unconfirmed, that the JBL speaker could have been adrift for around three months.

Despite the lack of solid evidence, the claim has spread rapidly across platforms like Reddit and Facebook, sparking mixed reactions from users.

Why the JBL speaker might still work

Many commenters were quick to point out that JBL speakers are designed to withstand extreme conditions, including water exposure. Redditor u/sectokia explained, “They are rated IP67, and everything on the outside is plastic, so there is nothing to chemically react with the saltwater nor any way for water to get inside. The batteries can hold a charge for a year. So this is actually plausible. There isn’t much difference between its design and actual water buoy lights, also rated IP67 with batteries.”

Advertisement

This JBL speaker was found after floating in the ocean for 3 months, and it still works perfectly. pic.twitter.com/K2cytfZMI8 — Erimus (@HeDontMakeNoise) January 1, 2026

Additionally, u/CzarCW offered more insight into the IP67 rating being one of the highest possible. This would make sense given that the speaker was still functional after being submerged in saltwater for weeks, if not months.

Other people shared their personal experiences with JBL products. Redditor u/showmeyourkitteeez recounted how they had left their own JBL speaker exposed to extreme conditions in a snowmobile for years. Remarkably, it still worked fine after being exposed to freezing temperatures, heat, and humidity.

A marketing stunt or real survival story?

As the story gained traction, some users on social media voiced their suspicions. @poortardio tweeted, “JBL paid you for this post. Just can’t prove it yet,” implying the whole thing was a marketing stunt.

Advertisement

Other folks questioned the authenticity of the three-month claim, pointing out that there was no way to verify how long the speaker had truly been in the water.

More still opted to find the humor in the story. One Instagram user joked, “They found Davy Jones’ speaker.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.